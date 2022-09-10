Connections and collections: Paul Diamond's lifetime of storytelling

Paul Diamond has pursued stories his whole life.

An accountant-turned-journalist, Diamond is queer and Māori and now works to help tell stories at the Alexander Turnbull Library in Wellington as its curator, Māori.

Diamond (Ngāti Haua, Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi) is about to release his latest book, about the downfall of Charles Mackay, the former Whanganui mayor killed outside a Jewish clothes shop in Berlin in 1929.

Mackay rose to notoriety after shooting, not fatally, the writer Walter D’Arcy Cresswell, who threatened to out Mackay as gay at a time when sex between men was still punishable by imprisonment.

After serving six years in Mt Eden Prison, Mackay was made to leave the country. He was living in Europe and working as a part-time news correspondent and language teacher at the time of his death, aged 53.

“He was about as old as me [now],” Diamond says in an interview inside the office of the Turnbull’s chief librarian Chris Szekely, who has offered his space for our time on a rainy Wellington day.

RNZ Former Whanganui mayor Charles Mackay served six years in prison for shooting a man who was blackmailing him, and was the first New Zealander to come out as homosexual. (Audio aired July 2017).

Diamond travelled to Berlin and Whanganui as part of his research for the book, his fourth after A Fire in your Belly (2003), Makereti: Taking Māori to the World (2007) and Savaged to Suit: Māori and Cartooning in New Zealand (2018).

Those books covered Māori histories and saw Diamond interview Māori leaders who had an impact on Te Tiriti settlements, profile one of New Zealand’s first international media celebrities, then study early cartoons featuring Māori. His latest strays into new territory: queer history in regional Aotearoa.

Diamond first came across Mackay’s story in writings by Peter Wells and Michael King while a reporter at Radio New Zealand in the early 2000s. He and a colleague later had a programme commissioned about Mackay, and found there was plenty of archival information, but that people in Whanganui weren’t keen to talk about the shooting.

Mackay’s daughter was still alive then, and was initially unhappy about Diamond and his colleague looking into the matter. The daughter died, and Diamond ended up leaving radio to work as an oral historian, after a stint at Māori Television.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Included in Diamond’s new publication are some images of him researching the book.

But Diamond still had all the research, and his new boss at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage prompted him to investigate further in his spare time. “She said, ‘don’t try and solve this, but look at the effect it had on other gay men’.”

The climate was intolerant – gay identity did not exist in 1920s New Zealand, Diamond says. And Mackay was used as example to keep other gay men in line. “[It was], ‘this is what happens to people who go public with being gay, they get blackmailed’ ... A mayor shooting anyone is sensational. But there’s a lot more to this story.”

Some people thought Mackay and Cresswell were sleeping together, but Diamond doesn’t think that’s correct. But he believes there may have been a group of men having sex with one another in Whanganui, which is why townsfolk destroyed Mackay’s portrait, sanded his name off the town’s Sarjeant Gallery, changed the street named after him, and did not reference him in local histories.

“It’s not just forgetting someone. It’s trying to rub someone out of history. But of course, it actually had the opposite effect.”

Now Whanganui has gay pride events and groups, and Heritage New Zealand plans to list the Sarjeant – the site of Cresswell’s shooting – on its in-development rainbow map recognising places of historical significance to the queer community.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Diamond was a journalist for a decade before becoming an oral historian and then a curator.

Diamond says he’s nervous about sharing the book, as the story is Whanganui’s in many ways.

But writing it has also made him feel fortunate to grow up when he did, homosexual law reform having been passed when he was in secondary school.

Diamond was born in Putaruru to a Pākehā mother and Māori father, but raised in the Hutt Valley. “You sometimes don’t feel like you belong in either world,” he says.

Both parents were teachers, and his Presbyterian mother wanted him to go to bible class even though he wasn’t confirmed. Diamond had a great community growing up – he was a scout and a cub. He walked and cycled all over Stokes Valley, and went to school in Taita with inspiring teachers.

He would catch the bus to the Lower Hutt War Memorial Library, was part of debating teams, and then went to Massey University and got a business degree.

He says a “series of accidents”, including a scholarship, led to his becoming an accountant.

But Diamond loved reading, being brought up with newspapers and RNZ’s Morning Report, so started writing for Wellington’s City Voice paper, which this year was digitised by the city council. He credits its “patient” founding editor Simon Collins as a great mentor. Diamond also had coffees with admired news personalities, asking them how they got into the industry.

But what really gave him the confidence to try journalism was a counter-column, published in the Evening Post in 1995 in response to the journalist Karl du Fresne complaining about a gay pride event. With its publication, he effectively came out to the whole of Wellington.

“As one of the ‘anything but flamboyant’ homosexual accountants who, according to Mr du Fresne, exist ‘... for every outlandish homosexual of the classic hairdresser variety ...’, my impressions of the annual Devotion Festival are different to Mr du Fresne’s,” Diamond began.

EVENING POST Diamond’s column was published in the Evening Post on February 10, 1995.

Journalism was much more up Diamond’s alley – nothing was wasted, he learned to network contacts. But it was tough at his first job at the Evening Post, having to explain to the editor what kura kaupapa was, and he eventually moved to public radio.

Feeding off a decade in broadcasting, Diamond – who is not a trained historian but remarks it “may not be too late” – then got a job managing the Vietnam War oral history project at the culture ministry. There he deepened his knowledge of the interview and the chemistry that occurs between subject and interviewer.

Diamond reckons interviewers – whether journalists or historians – will always bring their own prejudices and background to their work.

While working there, his mother died, and in 2009 he left to freelance and take a break. Two years later, he landed his current job, despite not feeling qualified. It’s a role that he says is about making connections between the Turnbull’s collections and Māori, and its Māori collections and anyone who has an interest in them. He gets to work with archivists and those with conservator, library and museum backgrounds.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Diamond says people are still hesitant to discuss inequality.

Soon, Diamond will chair two panels celebrating the 21st anniversary of print publication archive Papers Past with some journalist panelists: one of the events is in Christchurch on Monday, the other is in Auckland on September 30.

Diamond used Papers Past to research his new book, discovering that Mackay sent articles from Berlin back to New Zealand and Australian papers, including one where he wore a greenstone tiki to a costume ball, to the sensation of Germans.

Diamond is still interested in journalism, and says newspapers have changed with society. Māori, once invisible in news or only briefly referenced as an entire group, had been apologised to by major news organisations, but people are still hesitant to talk about inequality, he says.

Learning about collections is a privilege for the curious Diamond, who’s been told he’s “interested in too many things” and works best when he has a project to focus on.

Soon, he will write an essay based off a photograph of a group of Māori selling melons and peaches circa 1860 as part of a planned book about early photography in the collections of the Turnbull Library, Hocken Collections and Auckland Museum.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Diamond was drawn to Mackay’s story as the pair were both gay journalists.

He’s also been helping with a National Library exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the presentation of the Māori Language Petition at Parliament.

He reckons he was drawn to Mackay’s story because they were both gay journalists.

To help separate him from his work, Diamond does yoga and walks and tramps. He particularly likes being around Karaka Bay, where his partner lives. While walking there he tries to imagine what it looked like when it held a Māori kāinga.

But he reckons he’s not so good at putting distance between himself and his projects.

In London when researching his new book, Diamond discovered that Mackay frequented a popular gay cruising area at night, and willed his clothes and boots to a guardsman: “I’m convinced the reason he was in London and Berlin was because of this gay world,” he says.

“I wonder if there’s anything now that someone could do that would make people do what they did with him. Because now we talk about everything.”