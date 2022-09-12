Premier venue in music centre to be named after the late Lloyd Morrison

Artist's renderings of the National Music Centre which is coming to Wellington.

A new premier venue for music in the Wellington Town Hall is to be named the Lloyd Morrison Theatre following a $2 million donation from Infratil, Morrison & Co and the Lloyd Morrison Trust.

The late Lloyd Morrison was a Wellington-based investment banker and entreprenuer who founded Infratil and Morrison & Co. He died of leukaemia in 2012.

The theatre will be a premier venue for music, including a foyer, practice rooms, a recording suite, in-house sounds and lighting, and a performance space with up to 200 seats on the corner of Wakefield Street and Michael Fowler Lane.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied The National Music Centre will include premier venues for music.

It will be a part of the National Music Centre – a collaboration between Victoria University, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) and the Wellington City Council. The centre will be based around a resilient and redeveloped Wellington Town Hall.

Chairperson of the national music centre fundraising campaign, Dame Kerry Prendergast, said she​ was delighted the prominent space will take Morrison’s name, saying it would provide a fitting legacy.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Wellington Town Hall is been earthquake strengthened and will open in 2025. This was the inside in May 2022.

“Lloyd was a great friend to me personally, to Wellington, and to the arts in general,” Prendergast said.

The $2m donation took the total to $21 million of the campaign’s $30 million target.

The Lloyd Morrison Theatre will open when the Wellington Town Hall opens in 2025.

The NZSO and the University’s New Zealand School of Music–Te Kōkī (NZSM) will be based in the centre which will offer a vibrant community facility that will support greater access to music and the arts, with lunchtime concerts, public lectures, workshops, seminars and art displays.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS The centre will be based around a resilient and redeveloped Wellington Town Hall (far right).

NZSM director Professor Sally Jane Norman said the centre was an exciting initiative that would provide a vibrant community facility, along with a home for the NZSO and New Zealand School of Music–Te Kōkī.