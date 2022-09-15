'We are watching you': Mayoral candidates vie for votes from Wellington's arts sector

Wellington mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, Andy Foster debated the big issues facing the city's arts sector in Newtown on Wednesday.

An arts advisory group inside Wellington City Council, better relationships with central Government to allow free-flowing funding from arts agencies and more sustainable housing for the capital's artists.

These promises and more were thrown about by the leading three Wellington mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle at an arts-themed mayoral debate in the capital on Wednesday evening.

Voting for the elections opens on Friday when voting papers are sent out.

Hosted by Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston at Te Whaea, the National Dance and Drama Centre in Newtown, the Arts Wellington debate was largely civil.

It comes at a time when many of Wellington’s shuttered venues are opening up again, including the St James Theatre, Hannah Playhouse, and the yet-to-be-completed Town Hall. Also in the pipeline for opening over the next few years are a new 1000sqm venue based at Te Whaea, and the National Music Centre in the Civic Square precinct.

Artists’ pay remains a significant issue amid the cost of living crisis and as soaring inflation dents the budgets of underpaid creatives.

In the debate, Eagle said there were issues around incomes and housing for artists that needed to be addressed.

He said there had also been “blunt feedback” about the role of City Gallery Wellington under the management of umbrella organisation Experience Wellington, which embarked on a controversial restructure of the gallery last year.

There is concern in Wellington art circles over the axing of a key role at Wellington's City Gallery.

Foster said the council’s Aho Tini arts strategy was helping re-establish a pipeline of work in the city's venues that were impacted greatly by Covid-19, while Whanau said she wanted to see the sector grow.

Whanau wanted to accelerate work to get venues live again and make it easier for artists to access them and a living wage. She also wanted the council to take a leading role in advocating for more arts funding from the Government.

Foster said he wanted to display more art on central city buildings and help transform Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, which artists have said is unaffordable and lacks space.

Eagle said the city needed to tell more Wellington stories through art and give more support to artists. He wanted to restructure broken arts funding models with “bold initiatives” and introduce a “service factor” to council-controlled organisations, referring to the commercially run Experience Wellington.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wednesday’s debate between the candidates was mostly civil.

Whanau would leverage her existing relationships with ministers for an improved Budget funding bid for the arts, and she wanted to set up an arts advisory group for the council with a rolling artist position.

Foster said it was challenging getting arts agencies to support the council.

If elected, Eagle would go to MPs with an investment plan for the arts and said he had great relationships to leverage off of.

Foster said he was already supporting the arts on the council, and was proving that through action, not just words. There were many councillors who wanted to take funding away from the arts, Foster said, but he had helped manoeuvre funding back. He also wanted more long-term arts funding streams.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington’s St James Theatre has recently reopened after several years of seismic strengthening saw it shuttered.

“I’d love to keep doing it,” he said.

Whanau said she would have a holistic view of the arts if she became mayor. Her “extra bit of zing” would help her advocate for the arts.

Eagle said he wanted to restore Wellington’s culture capital title and would do this through supporting long-term funding, making Wellington liveable and activating Wellington’s “unsafe” arts precinct around the Golden Mile.

Johnston ended the debate with a message from the sector: “We are watching you.”