Knowledge is power when it comes to menopause

Penny Ashton wants you to be informed about The Change.

Ask the comedian, actor, podcaster and wedding celebrant about menopause and she won’t shy from using expletives.

Ashton has explored the hot topic extensively, interviewing for hours for her podcast Showy Ovaries on the biological process that she said many in the medical profession have received very little training in.

Menopause’s invisibility went “hand in hand with the shame women have been forced to feel about their bodies”, she said

“It's all around the patriarchal control of women's bodies, our own relationship with our bodies, the shame that's been forced into our bodies. And the thing that's most galling about it all, is the very thing that's been used to hold us back is the very thing that populates the world.”

While women had gone through “all the different stages of demystifying and destigmatising,” she said, – from girls shoving their tampons up their school jumpers on the way to the loo to pregnant women having to quit their jobs because their bellies were seen as “unseemly”, women were suddenly being blindsided by this array of symptoms that we had no idea was coming. And we've been f...ed off and just going, Wait a minute, what is this?”.

Supplied/Stuff Bestselling novelist Nicky Pellegrino recently published Don’t Sweat It, a NZ guide to menopause and perimenopause.

Ashton is presenting a live version of her podcast, Showy Ovaries, featuring bestselling novelist Nicky Pellegrino and health writer Niki Bezzant, who have both written about menopause, in Nelson as part of the Nelson Arts Festival in October.

Ashton describes the event as “a fun night of entertaining education”.

It’s absolutely not a women only gig :“Bring your bloody husbands,” Ashton advised, as “all men are touched by menopause”.

They might have a wife a partner, a grandmother, or a colleague affected, and they too needed to learn and have empathy for women passing through it.

Supplied/Stuff Acclaimed health writer Niki Bezzant is the author of This Changes Everything, billed as the “honest guide to menopause and perimenopause”

Ashton pointed out that Rod Stewart said that men should have “menopause lessons” because Penny Lancaster was throwing saucepans at him in the kitchen while she was going through it, though “obviously he was probably a bit annoying at the same time”.

Having spent hours and hours interviewing on the topic, Ashton is angered by the misinterpretation of Hormone Replacement Therapy studies which she says have disserved women, that menopausal women have been drugged up with antidepressants, or historically were hauled into asylums.

Around the time of the change, women are “reaching the peak of our accumulated life experience to be able to take to the workplace”, yet when Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme let her hair go silver she was immediately fired.

“It's hard enough to get a job as an older woman anyway,” Ashton said, let alone to let employers know that there was something that might make them ‘subpar’ in their performance – “whereas they just need empathy and space to go through it and know that they'll come out the other end and be just as knowledgeable and powerful particularly with the medicines that are available now”.

Her main takeaway was “that knowledge is power”.

“Unless you know about what might happen to you, you won't be able to diagnose.

“Find out everything you possibly can so that you can navigate going forward from there and also don't take ‘it's all in your head’ from any doctor for an answer.”