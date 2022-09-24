From Te Papa to red carpets and getting too close to the Queen: Highlights of a life photographing Wellington

Neil Price has photographed official portraits of eight mayors over his 35-year career.

He captured the city for 35 years, but this week Wellington City Council photographer Neil Price hung up his camera for the last time.

Price served eight mayors, dozens of elected city councillors and hundreds of staff in the council’s diverse teams, but on Wednesday he had his final shift.

Neil Price A packed out Courtenay Place viewing of the July 2005 Lions tour on a big screen.

His legacy is in his images, taken between 1987 and today, which record the growth of the capital. As of last year, he had taken more than four million pictures.

Price’s work includes an entire wall of boxes stacked in the city’s archives near the Basin Reserve.

“My love is Wellington and shooting the beauty of the city,” Price said in an interview.

He first started working at the council in his early 30s. Now in his mid 60s, Price shares the load with one other photographer, as well as a videographer.

Neil Price An around-the-world yacht race leaves Wellington after a stop-over in 2005.

Price became a mechanic at the Wellington Harbour Board after leaving Porirua College aged 15, and then worked as a bus driver in Wellington and then spent a decade as a night shift taxi driver.

He says it was an advantage coming to the council knowing the landscape of the city, having driven around it for 10 years already.

But what really led to his life behind the lens was a five-week trip overseas after his father died.

Neil Price An ocean swim at Oriental Bay in January 2008.

In India, where there was beautiful light due to pollution, Price discovered his love of photography.

He returned to Wellington and a friend started teaching him how to shoot black and white film. He was then accepted into a year-long photography diploma at Wellington Polytech – one of just 13 people nationwide.

Out of that, Price was thrust into the council and since then has photographed events, performances, staff and official mayoral portraits, images for press releases, internal documents and newsletters and for external publicity.

He captured Sky Stadium and Te Papa being built, progress on the Wellington Town Hall, and many sod turnings – something he jokes is more of a “grip and grin” exercise.

Neil Price Queues out the door of Wellington’s City Gallery in September 2009 for the Yayoi Kusama exhibition.

When he started, Price was considered part of the council’s libraries department and shot exclusively on film, with negatives processed in a darkroom and then prints developed at labs down the road.

Price shifted to digital photography as soon as Canon released a professional-grade camera.

Neil Price A huge southerly storm hit Wellington’s south coast in June 2013.

He uses his intuition when shooting.

He’s snapped Queen Elizabeth II at Government House and was reproached by a security guard for getting too close to her; he’s shot the city during the first Covid-19 lockdown when streets emptied; and been there for most fireworks displays over the harbour.

Neil Price The World cruise ship docks at Queens Wharf in April 2014.

Price’s favourite thing to photograph is Wellington’s scenery. Over three decades, he has lived in most suburbs, and says every mayor was nice to deal with.

Wellington has changed for the better, Price said, not least because it was no longer the “grey capital”, only home to seas of people in monochromatic suits.

The most important part of his job was keeping good relationships with staff and elected officials.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Price says the thing he will miss most is the people.

Documenting everything is important, but technical photography does not offer a lot of creative freedom, he said.

Price will not miss the shift work, which is necessary to cover significant events at all hours of the day, including weekends: “The city never sleeps,” he remarked. But he will miss the people.

He plans to continue contracting.

The Dominion Post asked Price to collate a selection of some of his favourite images over the last 35 years. Here are some of them...

Neil Price The Wharewaka opening ceremony in February 2011.

Neil Price The foundations for Te Papa being laid.

Neil Price In the early stages of the lockdown in May 2020, the staff at Karori Cemetery still have work to do. Pictured, Marcello Pierini.

Neil Price The Telecom Christmas tree in Waitangi Park in December 2011.

Neil Price Adrien Brody at the New Zealand premiere of King Kong in Wellington in December 2005.

Neil Price Gandalf on the big screen in Waitangi Park, November 2012.

Neil Price Waitangi Day at Waitangi Park, February 2021. Pictured, Frank Sweeney and baby Te Kaahui Haenga.