To fund or not to fund: Shakespeare centre's funding axed by Creative NZ

Various Kiwi schools and kura perform renditions of Shakespeare through a modern lens, as part of a programme offered by the Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ. (Video first published June 2021).

The Shakespeare Globe Centre of New Zealand’s core funding from Creative NZ has been discontinued, in what it claims is a decision based on “outright errors, misguided assumptions, and unfavourable interpretations”.

But the agency says the funding was contestable and it’s a reality that all applicants cannot receive money. Creative NZ was particularly challenged by its reduced financial capacity this year, Arts Council chairperson Caren Rangi said.

The chairperson of the centre’s board Paul Foster-Bell said it intended to appeal the decision via Creative NZ’s complaints process.

In an emailed statement Foster-Bell said its supporters, board and alumni were surprised and shocked by the “ignorant and ill-founded criticism” in the rejection letter, which was delivered to it this week.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Students from Wellington College perform The Tempest at the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival, which is supported by the Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ.

The centre has received $376,381 from Creative NZ since 2012. It applied for funding for another three years, but this was declined.

It was one of four arts organisations that applied for long-term funding from Creative NZ to have its bid rejected. The other three are unknown and Creative NZ says it won’t release the names of unsuccessful applicants on privacy grounds.

The centre’s rejection letter said: “In terms of access and diversity there seem to be areas at board and company level that need to be developed, allowing new voices an opportunity to shape the development of the organisation and keep it relevant to the broadest possible audience.”

Creative NZ assessors also had concerns about the relevancy and future focus of the funding proposal.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Arts Council chairperson Caren Rangi says the Shakespeare centre is an active and respected contributor to the country’s arts scene.

The rejection letter said the centre would be able to apply for funding under Creative NZ’s annual arts grants programme, and it may “do better financially” under that scheme.

The centre had weaker delivery-to-assessment criteria than others, the letter said.

But the centre said it championed gender parity, was founded by a woman – Dawn Sanders – and that its board had several Māori members and representatives from the rainbow community.

The centre was promoting a constantly increasing number of interpretations of scenes steeped in te ao​ Māori, Pasifika, and many other cultures. It was also offering translations of performances.

Kevin Stent/stuff Chief executive of the Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ Dawn Sanders says an assertion that the centre’s work does not promote diversity is ‘unfounded nonsense’.

“We have and continue to promote inclusion, diversity, and participation by all – including members of the disability community – and reject [the] suggestion otherwise as unfounded nonsense,” Sanders said.

Foster-Bell said the opinions of assessors were “roughshod” and “contradicting”, and the centre had been “targeted unfairly”.

“The real victims will be those young people from less privileged backgrounds who most need support to achieve their potential,” he said.

“We will not let this short-sighted decision stand in the way of continuing the great work of [the centre].”

Grant Matthew/Stuff Creative NZ chief executive Stephen Wainwright says the agency is working to ensure its investment better reflects the diversity of New Zealand.

The revelation came on Friday when Creative NZ announced $54 million in multi-year funding for 58 different arts organisations.

Rangi said the agency sought proposals that could reflect its investment strategy features of diversity and reach, dynamic arts, and a resilient arts sector.

Creative NZ awarded long-term funding to four new organisations: Te Rākau Hua o te Wao Tapu, Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, Kia Mau Festival and Toi Ngāpuhi.

The agency was working to ensure its investment better reflected Aotearoa’s diversity, its chief executive Stephen Wainwright said. It was also trying to support the growth of ngā toi Māori and Pacific arts.

Rangi said the Shakespeare Globe Centre was an active and respected contributor to the country’s arts sector and it acknowledged its work.

The centre was founded 30 years ago and more than 120,000 high school students have participated in its events. Shakespeare’s plays are no longer a compulsory part of Kiwi education, but are still widely studied.

According to data released in August, Creative NZ received a total of 13 complaints in the 2021/22 year, one of which was upheld. Two complaints were upheld in the 2020/21 year, and none were upheld in 2019/20.