Calls for tax rebate for art donations after historic BNZ collection auction

Webb's auction house is putting major artworks held in the Bank of New Zealand's art collection under the hammer. (Video first published August 2022).

New Zealand needs to introduce a tax rebate to encourage the donation of significant artworks to national galleries and collections, experts say, after dozens of nationally-significant artworks were sold to private owners at auction at the weekend.

On Sunday Webb’s auctioned 50 artworks from the Bank of New Zealand art collection, totalling sales of more than $13.5 million, including an individual artwork by Colin McCahon which broke records when it sold for $2.45m.

But the auction became embroiled in controversy after former prime minister Helen Clark said the collection should have been retained by the government at the time of BNZ’s privatisation in 1992, so it could have been allocated to national galleries.

“The state as owner had the option to separate out the art works [sic],” Clark wrote on Twitter at the weekend.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Papa acquired Robin White’s ‘Glenda at Tahakopa’, left, at Sunday’s auction.

National museum Te Papa acquired two paintings at Sunday’s auction: Dame Robin White’s ‘Glenda at Tahakopa’, for $406,000, and Lois White’s ‘Design’, for $221,000.

Te Papa’s annual acquisition budget is $3m.

The BNZ notified the museum ahead of time that the works were being auctioned, but there was no opportunity for it to buy works outside the auction process or to receive items as a donation, Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston said.

“We would have welcomed the opportunity to make an offer on works ahead of auction. Te Papa would always encourage collectors to consider public collections, which hold items in trust for the community,” Johnston said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston says it has a limit on what it can buy as the art market becomes more expensive.

Te Papa had a limit on what it could afford to buy as the market became more expensive, so the public would depend more on the generosity of collectors who chose to donate artworks, Johnston said.

Multiple auctioned artworks deserved a place in Te Papa’s collection, its head of art Charlotte Davy said.

Auckland University of Technology professor Rod Thomas specialises in art law and said Aotearoa had a tax regime which encouraged sales – not donations – of artworks.

Australia, the United States and Singapore offered significant tax rebates which encouraged holders of art to donate to national galleries, similar to making a donation to a charity and getting back 33 cents per dollar.

supplied Auckland University of Technology professor Rod Thomas says New Zealand lags behind comparable countries when it comes to offering tax incentives to those who want to disperse art.

It was “well overdue” to establish a cultural gift rebate programme in New Zealand, said Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy in an interview. “Without that, institutions have to be the highest bidder. That’s taxpayer’s money going into auctions.”

The country’s national collections would be “much stronger” with a rebate programme, she said.

BNZ plans to set up a philanthropic foundation with the proceeds of Sunday’s auction.

Retired civil servant Suzanne Blumhardt, who is the treasurer of the Blumhardt Foundation and chairs the development committee for the NZ Portrait Gallery, said it was only fair the foundation supported the arts.

supplied Kirsten Lacy, director of Auckland Art Gallery, says a cultural gift rebate is well overdue in New Zealand.

If the public was not able to have access to the collection, the new BNZ foundation could at least ensure the arts community benefited from the profits of the sale, Blumhardt said.

Te Papa would also love to see the new foundation support practising artists, Johnston said.

BNZ spokesperson Sam Durbin said the bank considered gifting all or part of its collection, but decided that setting up a new foundation was the best way to support the collection’s legacy.

What types of initiative the new foundation would support were yet to be finalised, Durbin said.

The second auction on September 27 would go ahead as planned.