Government reviewing 1992 privatisation of BNZ after historic art auction

The Government is scrutinising the 1992 privatisation of the Bank of New Zealand to see how its art collection was described at the time, amid a record-breaking auction of some the previously state-owned bank’s paintings.

Experts, including former prime minister and arts lover Helen Clark, say that important cultural assets, including nationally-significant artworks, should be treated separately to companies that own them.

The government of the day sold the BNZ – and its art collection – to the National Australia Bank for $1.48 billion in 1992. Now the BNZ is selling its art collection – the first batch of paintings sold on Sunday, including a Colin McCahon work that sold for a record $2.45 million.

Officials from the Treasury and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage said they were reviewing BNZ’s 1992 sale, but it would take time as it happened before Treasury kept electronic records.

There is no suggestion the Government would be able to act on its findings – rather it would use them to inform future decisions.

The collection, curated by the legendary Wellington art dealer Peter McLeavey, includes works by McCahon, Gretchen Albrecht, Gordon Walters and Tony Fomison.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A patron views Tony Fomison’s the Fugitive, and to the right are two works by Charles Blomfield, part of the BNZ collection, which is being auctioned in two parts.

The culture ministry was working to “understand better” the details of the sale and purchase agreement of BNZ, spokesperson Emily Fabling said.

Still, the Protected Objects Act meant some of the paintings being sold might have to remain in Aotearoa.

If they were classified as a protected New Zealand object, the new owner would need permission to take the work overseas, Fabling said.

Webb’s director of art Charles Ninow said the buyers in Sunday’s auction were all New Zealanders, although some had overseas residences and spent the majority of time overseas.

Nate McKinnon/RNZ BNZ was sold to the National Australia Bank in 1992.

The probe comes after Clark wrote on Twitter at the weekend that the artworks should have been retained by Jim Bolger’s National government at the time of BNZ’s privatisation.

The government, as the bank’s former owner, had the option to separate out the artworks, Clark said.

It was the ministry’s understanding that when BNZ was privatised, the collection was included in the sale.

While the ministry had not received any formal complaint about the auction, it decided to work to understand BNZ’s sale and the transfer of ownership of its collection due to “recent media attention and concerns raised in media articles”, Fabling said.

There was nothing to indicate BNZ was not the collection’s rightful private owner, she added.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Webb’s director of art Charles Ninow says Kiwis should not be worried about the artworks being lost offshore.

While the ministry wasn’t responsible for overseeing the sale of private art collections, it acknowledged the significance of the BNZ collection, and concerns that were raised in relation to its sale.

Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy said any culturally significant asset should be understood separately from a company that owns it.

“New Zealand’s national cultural heritage is of national cultural interest. It needs to be considered different and separately,” Lacy said in an interview.

Auckland University of Technology professor Rod Thomas, who specialises in art law, said the blame lay with the government that privatised BNZ.

The BNZ collection auction should be used as a driver for change, Thomas said. “The art world is very unregulated, yet there’s a huge amount of value involved.”

Treasury spokesperson Bryan McDaniel said retrieving archived files of the 1992 sale and purchase agreement would take time.

BNZ spokesperson Sam Durbin said its art collection, which was assembled between 1982 and 1987, was funded by the proceeds of commercial operations and not through taxpayer funding.

Over time the size of the collection had halved to about 350 pieces. While the artworks had occasionally been available to view through loans, tours or by invitation, they had only been exhibited a handful of times, Durbin said.

A second auction of BNZ collection works would be held next week.