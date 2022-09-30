A moment in time with TikTok on the mind

New Zealand Dance Company choreographer Ross McCormack is in two minds about TikTok.

On the one hand, he says, dance is the perfect medium for the short form video sharing app, and dance is in fact having a moment as a result.

On the other, our attention spans are already pretty shot.

He likes that it sparks creativity, that it’s a “short, fast response, reactionary artistic platform for creating something and just flicking it out there without having too much time to think about it”.

READ MORE:

* The King of Taking wants you to bring him gifts

* Riff Raff lurking outside Waikato Museum for a while, following re-unveiling

* Kelly Ripa's daughter 'heckled' her while trying to film a TikTok dance



“TikTok has become this medium where you are basically creating movement bites ... as a form of expression, and as a medium, movement has the perfect vocab for it. I do like that some people are using it to find a voice that they otherwise wouldn't.

“I don't like how it's just another medium to sink into your personal device and view and switch off.”

McCormack’s show is heading out to Nelson and Dunedin for upcoming performances of the site specific dance slash theatre work Artefact: How to Behave in an Art Gallery, which he choreographed and directed.

McDermott Photography A scene from Artefact: How to Behave in an Art Gallery, a show exploring the nature of art and its care.

One of the themes is to explore the notion of what art is, fuelled by stories about lost and found objects that have ended up being viewed and photographed as artefacts, such as the tale of the art aficionados who left a pineapple in an art gallery in Aberdeen, returning a few days later to find it had been placed in a cabinet.

Similar things have happened to spectacles, placed on the floor as a prank, which people photographed, and took to Twitter to interpret in metaphors likening the glasses to “society’s perpetual blindness”.

McCormack wanted to put these ideas in a space and to play on the experiences of looking after relics, making fake art that gets broken.

He has had the experience of metamorphosing into an objet d'art himself – once making “good coin” as a concrete statue, a money-making exercise before heading off to The Gathering, Golden Bay's legendary New Year dance party.

“I don't know why I did it, but I was fascinated by it. I also found it incredibly painful to be still, but each year I would do it in Nelson down the main street and I'd always make a killing.”

His dad would come down and watch and offer his own unsolicited feedback: “you’ve got to stand still longer mate”.

“I’d be like, nah, they like it when I move. Why do you say that? And Dad said ‘because that’s what a statue is mate, I’ve seen the way they look at you, and as soon as you move, honestly, you don’t see it, but people move away’. And I’d be like, oh okay. It was freaking weird.”

The next time he’s in town, he might yet be recognised by longtime residents with sharp recollections of turn of the century buskers.

“Who knows, maybe someone will be like, ‘I remember that weird concrete statue guy. He was terrible at keeping still’.”