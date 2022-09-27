Behind the effort to research the mental health of our Asian communities

Mehwish Mughal was born in Pakistan and in 2003, migrated with her three younger sisters to Aotearoa. She's a researcher and activist with a particular interest in mental health. Mughal is leading an Asian mental health project at Te Papa, supported by its curator of Asian New Zealand histories Dr Grace Gassin.

What is the kaupapa behind the project?

It tackles the marginalisation of Asian mental health in Aotearoa. Research by our communities clearly shows a rising, urgent need to address growing disparities, but this has largely been met with deafening silence. We still don’t have representation in health, let alone mental health. This project aims to put Asian mental health – in all its complexity – on the Aotearoa health map.

How did this project come about?

I heard from a friend that Te Papa was providing opportunities for people within our communities to pitch projects that highlight issues they want to make visible. I was thrilled and amazed as it seemed quite unconventional for a museum to take the initiative to support such important conversations. I straight away sent my pitch to Dr Gassin, who is a collaborator and a solid supporter of the project – and here I am now.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Mughal has been working with Te Papa’s curator of Asian New Zealand histories Dr Grace Gassin.

Why is this project so important to you?

My personal struggles with mental health led me here. In my experience, mental health services always tried to locate the problem within me. My context was left unexplored, as a person of colour, a person embedded in a collectivist culture and a survivor of family violence. The inadequacy to address the context of the individual motivated me to advocate in this space.

If, 10 years ago, I had come across a project that spoke about and validated my failure to understand my experiences in the therapy room, my life would have been a bit easier. This is why this project is so close to my heart, because it promises a change.

Can you talk a bit about how the Asian NZ Histories area at Te Papa is developing?

Asian NZ Histories is a relatively new area at Te Papa, but it’s an exciting and fast-growing one that foregrounds histories which move beyond the usual representations of Asian communities and urgent issues such as our relationships with tangata whenua, racism and, as you can see, mental health.

supplied Mughal says the Asian New Zealand histories area at Te Papa is new but fast-growing.

Are you doing anything for Mental Health Awareness Week?

We’re launching a special Asian mental health-focused zine which people will be able to download and print from our project hub – you can access printed copies of the Zine at Te Papa during the week to October 2. We’re also working with filmmaker Julie Zhu on a video series focused on Asian mental health topics – we hope to launch the first of these in October.

What reflections did Te Papa find in the people it dealt with over the outputs?

One of our collaborators said, “We have been screaming … but no one has listened.” This is definitely not an isolated sentiment – everyone unanimously highlighted the urgent need for this kōrero, this message is very loud and clear. Yet we came across so many people providing unparalleled support to our communities who seemed to think they weren’t important enough to be involved because they weren’t registered professionals. Such a perception invites us to think about what support looks like for our communities, who is providing it and if we’re truly including them in these conversations.

How has working on this project affected you personally?

I’ve met some amazing people who are working hard to plug the gaps in services. It has been humbling, and l feel a lot more hopeful compared to when I started this project.

Why do you feel it’s important for museums to engage with these conversations?

Any institution with a platform can enact positive change. Cultural institutions which receive public funding, however, have a particular responsibility to serve our increasingly diverse communities. Working with Asian and other marginalised communities to tackle difficult topics like this one is a powerful way to do that.