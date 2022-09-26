Talents of arts students on show in new Wellington festival

A new arts festival has been created to celebrate the work of Wellington’s creative and performing arts students at Whitireia and WelTec.

E/Merge​ runs from Thursday to October 20 and will feature content and performances from all nine creative programmes offered through the education institutes: creative technologies, creative writing, screen production, publishing, stage and screen, commercial dance, Māori and Pacific dance, music and musical theatre.

The festival will be entirely held at Te Auaha in central Wellington, where the students are based.

E/Merge will include exhibitions in Te Auaha’s gallery spaces, film in its cinema, readings and book launches, musical theatre, Māori and Pacific dance, drama, contemporary dance and music.

Musical theatre students perform as part of the E/Merge festival.

The festival was an opportunity for students to demonstrate their abilities to the sector, which was a critical link for them into employment pathways, said Whitireia and WelTec arts programme manager Brenda Saris.

Previously the institutes held separate end-of-year programmes. The new festival brings all nine courses together to acknowledge the breadth of artistic work being created across the campus.

The education institutes together offer nine creative programmes.

“After three years of Covid our ākonga (students) have been very isolated – there hasn’t been the opportunity to gather, collaborate in person and create across the disciplines,” Saris said.

“This festival moves us away from working in silos and the Covid environment, into a new collaborative environment that celebrates the mahi (work).”

The festival was given its name as the students were emerging from the pandemic and from their studies at the same time. They were also merging in with the country’s existing professional creative communities, said institute spokesman Gareth McGhie.

Arts students are based at Te Auaha on Wellington's Dixon St.

