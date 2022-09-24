Tax rebate for art donations 'not under consideration' by Government

Fifty paintings from BNZ's art collection were sold at auction in Auckland, bringing in more than $13.5 million. (Audio first aired September 2022).

The Government has no plans to introduce a tax rebate for donations of art, despite a groundswell of support for one from the art world after an historic auction of the Bank of New Zealand’s art collection.

Calls surfaced this week for the Government to introduce a rebate to encourage the donation of significant artworks to national galleries and collections, which would bring New Zealand in line with comparable countries like the United States and Australia.

But a spokesperson for Revenue Minister David Parker, who is also the associate finance minister, said a rebate wasn’t being considered.

“A previous Government looked at the issue more than a decade ago, when officials advised against it. It is not under consideration by this Government,” spokesperson Vernon Small said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A member of the public views works in the BNZ art collection at Webb’s in Wellington before they were put to auction.

Ministry for Culture and Heritage spokesperson Emily Fabling said the ministry had “not been approached by the sector specifically about the issue of a tax rebate for the donation of art”, nor had the issue been raised in its recent engagement with the arts sector.

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni​ said there were no plans to introduce a tax rebate for the donation of art, but the Government “remained deeply committed to the arts sector”.

But Rod Thomas, an Auckland University of Technology professor who specialises in art and law, said introducing a rebate would be “quite straightforward”.

“It’s a question of what, as a society, you value. When you go to Australia and America, art galleries there are full of donated artworks which are donated because of the tax rebates,” he said.

“If this Government wants to say it supports the arts, then they should be doing something about it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A spokesperson for Revenue Minister David Parker said a rebate on art donations wasn’t being considered.

The public would benefit greatly from a rebate, he said.

Private collectors also held nationally significant collections and a rebate would encourage them to gift the works to public institutions.

“This isn’t a one-off occurrence,” Thomas said. “People who have very significant art collections are more likely to donate if they get a tax rebate.”

Donors would also get the satisfaction of having their name attached to the collection when it was in the hands of a cultural institution, Thomas said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Papa purchased Robin White’s ‘Glenda at Tahakopa’, left, at Sunday’s auction for $406,000. It has an annual acquisition budget of $3m.

It was unfair to criticise BNZ for selling its artworks at auction when it had no incentive available to it to donate them, Thomas said.

Te Papa bought two artworks in Sunday’s auction when it went into competition with private bidders.

Kate Camp, a spokesperson for the national museum, said it would support a rebate for art donations, but it understood there were competing priorities for how the Government supported the arts sector.

Auckland Art Gallery director Kirsten Lacy also supports introducing a rebate.

But one auction house has cast doubt on whether collectors would be more likely to donate artworks if they were offered a rebate.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said a rebate would have a negative effect on the art market as fewer artworks would be sold.

This month the International Art Centre sold the Spark Foundation collection, and the foundation chose to give a 5% resale royalty on the hammer price to living artists whose works fetched $5000 or more.

Last month Sepuloni announced that a compulsory resale royalty scheme, where artists or their estates would get 5% of resale proceeds, would come into effect in 2024.

Other significant art collections which are privately held include one with the Fletcher Trust. Many other corporates, private institutes, councils, government departments and even Parliament itself also hold extremely valuable art collections.

Currently donations of money to approved charities and organisations are eligible for a tax credit of 33.33 cents per dollar donated.

Qualifying donations must be gifts of money of $5 or more, and an individual can claim donation tax credits of up to 33.33% of their taxable income each year, according to Inland Revenue spokesperson Gay Cavill.