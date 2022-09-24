Te Hīkoi Toi: Te reo as a visual language

Throughout the journey to reclaim our reo, many have asked what it means to see a language thrive. We have statistics and data linking our wellbeing to our reo. We have passion, ignorance and a good deal of bigotry vying for a place at the centre of the argument, causing liberty and tension in unforeseeable ways. But always, in its own stream of this vast ocean of kōrero, is the visual language our Māori artists are using.

It’s a language that’s full of nuance, whakapapa and transformation, and it’s one that often transcends the trials of the day. Māori visual language is the home for much of our transformative ideals – and through it, we are given a lens by which to see our own evolution.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori was a big one this year, with the 50th commemorations of Te Pētihana Reo Māori, the Māori Language petition, and its momentous submission to Parliament by Hana Te Hemara, members of Ngā Tamatoa and rangatahi members of the Te Reo Māori Society. There were thirty thousand signatures on the petition to see Te reo Māori taught in schools in 1972, from both Māori and Pākehā signatories.

In celebration of this, Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori (Te reo festival) was held in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) and it included a number of creative endeavours to liven up the city. Within the line-up of Te Hui Ahurei were notable artists whose contributions to our arts-scape have been fundamental to our expression of what it means to be Māori.

Trinity Thompson-Browne Ngahina Hohaia – Whenua by Ngahina Hohaia (detail), is part of the Mana Wāhine: Te Toi o te Ātenga (The Art of Resistance) showing at Wellington Museum until Oct 9.

Wāhine Māori: Te Toi o te Ātenga (The Art of Resistance) currently showing at the Wellington Museum is the perfect culmination of these efforts. The line-up of artists includes a collection of our most respected wahine Māori arts practitioners. It’s a collective showing making a bold statement about what it means to be an activist through the arts. Included are Robyn Kahukiwa, Kura Te Waru Rewiri, Dianne Prince, Linda Munn, Natalie Robertson, Ngahina Hohaia, Andrea Hopkins, Tāwera Tahuri, Suzanne Tamaki, Charlotte Graham and Tracey Tawhiao. For art as activism, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better collection of works – every single piece within the space speaks perfectly to not only the kaupapa at hand, but also the history of activism that each of these incredible wahine toa brings to the arts.

I’d encourage you to spend a hefty amount of time walking through the space and finding the interconnected themes between each piece. For many of us, works by artists like Robyn Kahukiwa and Linda Munn are the defining images we conjure up when we think of Māori art – you’d be further pressed to find a person in our country (no matter their cultural association) who doesn’t recognise the Tino Rangatiratanga flag - of which Munn was one of the cocreators. Her work has affected our societal worldview in a way that brings our Māoritanga to the forefront.

Trinity Thompson-Browne Linda Munn paintings are featured as part of the Mana Wāhine: Te Toi o te Ātenga (The Art of Resistance) showing at the Wellington Museum until October 9.

From the Wellington Museum, you can enjoy a stroll along the waterfront to spend time within the outdoor installation Ahi Kā. It’s best appreciated at night, gazing under the awning to view the stunning fluorescent geometric lights, soothing sounds and the backdrop of the sky to illuminate the path. The installation was curated by Kura Puke, Stuart Foster, Mere Boynton and Pekaira Rei with digital production by Mike Bridgman. Invited creatives include Jamie Berry, Shannon Te Ao, and Warren Maxwell. Of particular note is the fact that this installation was created in collaboration with iwi who have provided some elements of the works. Iwi contributions by Inahaa Te Urutahi Waikerepuru, Pekaira Rei, Kura Moeahu, Noel Rawiri Wood, Kura Puke, Mere Boynton and Taarewa-i-te-rangi, Kurt Komene and Ngā Uki o te Mounga are included in the credits.

Alongside all of these stunning visual components has been a series of reo Māori music shows, with an incredible line-up of Wellington based Māori singers who write and perform their own songs in te reo Māori. There was also, of course, Tāme Iti’s ‘I Will Speak Māori’ exhibition on the waterfront which was a huge success and a massive bringing together of many talents.

supplied Ahi Kā is showing at the Wellington waterfront until September 25.

To top the hīkoi off this week, I would suggest heading into the National Library to see the actual petition itself, which will be available to view until December 3. Its submission marked the beginning of many of the incredible changes we’ve experienced, and is a part of our history that deserves viewing.

Perhaps at its 100-year anniversary, some bright young arts columnist will write about the celebrations in an article fully written in te reo Māori. We’ve come a long way in fifty years, and we have even further still to go. Ka ora ai te reo.

Mana Wāhine: Te Toi o te Ātenga (The Art of Resistance) is showing at Wellington Museum until October 9 and Ahi Kā is showing on Wellington waterfront until September 25.