Glitz and glamour as first World of WearableArt show in three years kicks off

Estère is the headline act of the World of WearableArt show.

The glitz and glamour of the World of WearableArt – cancelled for the past two years – returns this week.

The final dress rehearsals are underway and on Monday, and the show’s headlining act, Cameroonian-Kiwi musician Estère, was on stage at TSB Arena in the build-up to the show, which will include models, dancers and aerialists.

The buzz of the part-fashion, part-art extravaganza has started spreading outside of rehearsal spaces, with large containers that have glass windows popping up outside the arena, where the show will run for two-and-a-half weeks from Thursday.

STEPHEN A'COURT/Supplied Final rehearsals for the part-art, part-fashion extravaganza are happening this week.

On display in the containers are garments from previous years of World of WearableArt. Over the weekend, by the arena, merchandisers could also be seen setting up booths with show-related stock and programmes.

STEPHEN A'COURT/Supplied Designers are flying into the capital this week ahead of the show’s premiere on Thursday.

Finalists from 20 countries will descend upon the capital over the next 48 hours ahead of Thursday’s designer day, which includes special events at hospitality venues in Wellington for all of this year’s 103 finalist designers, who have created a total 88 entries that will be shown on the catwalk.

Opening night is Thursday, with the hotly-anticipated World of WearableArt awards show happening on Friday, when it will be revealed which finalists have won what share of $185,000 in awards and prizes up for grabs across six categories: Aotearoa, Avant-garde, Open, Architecture, Elizabethan Era and Monochromatic.

About 60,000 people are expected to attend this year’s show, which was creatively produced by Las Vegas showmaker Brian Burke.

As well as wearable art and performances by Estère, the show will feature music by Paul McLaney and Eden Mulholland, and audiovisual creations by Belgium digital effects team Drop the Spoon.

STEPHEN A'COURT/Supplied The show will feature 88 finalist entries by 103 designers.

Tickets: worldofwearableart.com