Hawke's Bay's Kate MacKenzie takes out top WOW award for second time

A snippet of the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

Hawke’s Bay artist Kate MacKenzie has won the top World of WearableArt prize for a second time.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The winners of this year’s World of WearableArt awards were announced on Friday night as the show’s 2½-week run at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Queens Wharf continues.

MacKenzie – who won the Supreme WOW Award in 2014 – was again announced as the Supreme WOW Award winner, for her ‘Wanton Widow’, which also won the Open section award.

“We are in awe of the designer’s resourcefulness in use of the vintage china cabinet and Singer sewing machine drawers. It perfectly captures what we mean when we say wearable art. It is refined, sculptural and tells a story,” the judges said of Wanton Widow in a statement.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wanton Widow by Kate MacKenzie was the winner of the Open section award and the Supreme WOW Award at the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

READ MORE:

* Festival tents, carpet, and an AI designer: World of WearableArt up-close at Te Papa

* Designer Meg Latham's 'happy' garment transforms into an award at WOW

* Motueka designer a cut above the rest with a transformation that WOWed the judges



JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Fera Dei, by Fifi Colston and Bruce Mahalski, New Zealand, won the Aotearoa section award at the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

New Zealand’s Fifi Colston and Bruce Mahalski won the Aotearoa section award for their ‘Fera Dei’; ‘Documental’ by Australia’s Bethany Cordwell won the Avant-garde section; ‘Life’ by Sun Ye, Ma Yuru and Zhou Honglei from China won the Monochromatic section; Hungary’s Anna Weszelovszky won the Architecture section with ‘Hidden Layers’; and the United States’ Veritée Hill won the Elizabethan Era section for her ‘Madame Paon Doré’.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Hidden Layers, created by Anna Weszelovszky of Hungary, won the Architecture section award at the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

Colston and Mahalski’s ‘Fera Dei’ was also the runner-up for the Supreme WOW Award.

“Finally we can give each of the garments their moment to shine on the WOW stage,” the show’s competition director Heather Palmer said in a statement.

“To see the passion, innovation and dedication of this year’s finalists is incredibly affirming, and it is heartening to see the wearable art movement around the globe remains alive and well,” Palmer said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Madam Paon Doré, by Veritée Hill won the Elizabethan Era section award at the 2022 World Of WearableArt show.

This year there were 88 finalist entries created by 103 designers from 20 countries.

A total of 21 winners won more than $185,000 in prizes.

Judges this year were World of WearableArt founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff, co-founder of Zambesi Elisabeth Findlay, sculptor Jeff Thomson, costume designer Alexandra Byrne, Swedish-born fashion activist B Åkerlund and Wētā Workshop co-founder Sir Richard Taylor.

Getty Images Life, created by Sun Ye, Ma Yuru and Zhou Honglei, China, took out the Monochromatic section award at the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

The show – directed by Malia Johnston – features more than 100 dancers, kapa haka performers and aerialists, as well as headline performances by New Zealand musicians Estère and Sharn Te Pou.

At Friday night’s show Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised the crowd as a guest model wearing a specially commissioned piece, Digitally Grown, by New Zealand-born industrial designer and 3D artist, Dylan Mulder.

The show runs to October 16.

Getty Images Documental, by Bethany Cordwell, Australia, won the Avant-garde section award at the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

World of WearableArt winners

Supreme WOW Award: Wanton Widow, Kate MacKenzie, New Zealand

Runner-up: Fera Dei, Fifi Colston and Bruce Mahalski, New Zealand

Aotearoa Section: Fera Dei, Fifi Colston and Bruce Mahalski, New Zealand

Avant-garde Section: Documental, Bethany Cordwell, Australia

Monochromatic Section: Life, Sun Ye, Ma Yuru and Zhou Honglei, China

Open Section: Wanton Widow, Kate MacKenzie, New Zealand

Architecture Section: Hidden Layers, Anna Weszelovszky, Hungary

Elizabethan Era Section: Madame Paon Doré, Veritée Hill, United States

Dame Suzie Moncrieff Award: Dark Alien Doctor, Cecilio Castrillo, Spain

First-time Entrant Award: Glistening Gothic Tracery, Colleen Muscha and Christina Marullo, United States

Student Innovation Award: Beneath, Agnes Olah, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, United Kingdom

Wearable Technology Award: Little Electric Dress (LED), Dinah Walker and Mark Walker, New Zealand

Sustainability Award: Haerenga (Journey), Christopher Davis, New Zealand

New Zealand Design Award: Aetatem Aureum: Elizabeth & Her Lady, Carolyn Gibson and Joelle Marsh, New Zealand

Absolutely Positively Wellington International Design Awards:

UK & Europe: Andromeda, Cecilio Castrillo, Spain

Asia: Neoru, Jayati Saraf, Pearl Academy, India

Americas: Elizabethan Jester, Miodrag Guberinic, United States

Australia & Pacific: Revolution, Hanna Smith, Australia

Overall Winner: Neoru, Jayati Saraf, Pearl Academy, India

Wētā Workshop Emerging Designer Award: The Giant Purse, Thao Nguyen, Vietnam

The Residency Experience Award: Documental, Bethany Cordwell, Australia