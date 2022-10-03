Colonial landscapes juxtaposed with contemporary art in new Te Papa exhibition

A new exhibition opening on Saturday at Wellington’s Te Papa explores how artists from the past and present have expressed their relationships to land in Aotearoa.

Hia Hia Whenua: Landscape and Desire opens on October 8 in the national museum’s Toi Art gallery, and will show landscapes from the colonial period alongside contemporary artworks.

It hopes to demonstrate how land was perceived and pictured by Pākehā artists in the 19th century, and shine light on the alternative ways to understand land and people’s relationships to it.

“Every picture of the landscape is also a picture of the person who created it,” said the museum’s curator of New Zealand historical art Rebecca Rice in a statement.

supplied Messenger Sisters’ ‘Landscape with settlers’ (detail), circa 1857, oil on board. Te Papa (1999-0003-1).

READ MORE:

* Wellingtonians own 552 artworks worth $6 million, including a Picasso

* Hidden Te Papa collection now available as digital TV art

* Te Papa to open new gallery space in late 2017



“There is no such thing as a ‘simple, realistic’ picture of land – beneath the surface of the most traditional painting is a hidden drama of power and politics.”

By placing historical artworks from the country’s national art collection alongside contemporary ones, Te Papa was prompting people to think about who desired land, who was connected to it, and what may be missing from the pictures.

supplied William Hodges’ ‘Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori canoe’, 1776, oil on panel. Te Papa (2019-0003-1).

One artwork included in the exhibition is one of Te Papa’s oldest landscape paintings of Aotearoa, William Hodges’ ‘Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori​ canoe’, painted in 1776.

Other artists whose work is part of the exhibition include Charles Blomfield, Edith Halcombe, William Strutt, the Messenger Sisters and contemporary artists Shane Cotton, Emily Karaka, Wayne Youle, Tony de Lautour and Matt Pine.

The contemporary artworks complicate the images found in the colonial landscapes, said Te Papa’s curator of modern and contemporary Māori and indigenous art Megan Tamati-Quennell.

supplied Charles Blomfield’s ‘Scene of Kauri Bush, gumdiggers at work’ (detail), 1892, oil on canvas. Te Papa (2004-0005-1).

“Tony de Lautour ‘restores’ amateur 19th century paintings found in garage sales and junk shops, populating them with ominous and watchful beasts, surfacing a hidden sense of menace,” Tamati-Quennell said.

The 24 artworks will be on display until mid-next year.

Hia Hia Whenua: Landscape and Desire is the first in a series of new art exhibitions opening at Te Papa over the coming months.