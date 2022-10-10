NZ Academy of Fine Arts 'will survive' after $24k raised at auction

After 140 years displaying art from around the country, the fate of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts now hangs in the balance. (Audio aired September 2022).

The financially troubled NZ Academy of Fine Arts will survive its immediate crisis, its president says, after a last-ditch auction raised $24,000, but major work to improve its business model still needs to happen.

Money raised at the gala auction in late September meant the 140-year-old academy would be able to pay about 80% of its arrears off, academy president Wayne Newman said, adding it would continue to try to reduce its debt.

Last month the academy said it may close if it did not raise $50,000 to cover body corporate debt. Its members had already bailed it out $50,000.

Newman said the academy was working hard to restructure its “precarious” business model.

In a meeting with Wellington City Council officials last week, the academy discussed its future and Newman said it was positive to be planning for next year. A “constant stream of people” had been coming through its exhibitions over the past week.

But the academy was “very conscious” that uncertainty over its future during the last six months meant that all the exhibition programme planning that should have been done then, was only being done now.

It needed to rebuild its membership, business partnerships and visibility, Newman said.

Membership applications were not being encouraged or actively followed up for several months, he said, but this was now a priority.

The academy had been approached to host the exhibition ‘Anne Frank: Let me be myself’ next year. It would need to find a number of funding partners to enable this to proceed, otherwise the capital would miss out on a chance to see it during its national tour.

“Paying off the debt is only the first step in keeping the doors open. There is still much to be done.”

On arts advocate Chris Parkin’s offer to purchase the academy’s Wellington galleries to help it survive, Newman said it had received “no more than an expression of interest”.

Parkin was currently overseas, and no actual offer was on the table as far as a price or terms were concerned, Newman said.