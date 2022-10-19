Is the Government listening to Creative New Zealand's pleas?

The Government says it wants the Shakespeare in schools programme to continue, after its funding was cut by Creative New Zealand. (Audio aired October 2022).

ANALYSIS: Cherry-picked comments from Creative New Zealand’s external assessors led to an extraordinary conversation about Shakespeare playing out in the media this past week.

The Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ was recently declined funding under one of Creative NZ’s competitive, non-guaranteed funding schemes. It had, since 2012, received about $376,000 from the Kahikatea scheme, including $31,827 a year over the last three years.

At the time its funding bid was declined, centre chief executive Dawn Sanders said it would not affect the continuation of its work. A later interview revealed the funding would have gone towards an executive assistant and succession planning – not its programming.

The centre was one of four organisations to have its bid for Kahikatea funding declined. Four new organisations were funded in the latest Kahikatea round, including New Zealand’s longest surviving Māori theatre company Te Rākau.

Much of the conversation surrounding the Shakespeare Globe Centre’s funding has failed to address the limited pool of funding Creative NZ is dealing with.

This went some way to rectifying the gap of Māori and Pasifika-led organisations that received funding in the previous Kahikatea round (just 13%).

Which is why it was particularly unusual of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce yesterday, without prompt, that the Government had asked the Ministry of Education to intervene to ensure the Shakespeare in schools programmes offered by the centre “will continue to be offered”.

Because those programmes were never at risk of shutting down.

“A one-off payment to support [the Shakespeare centre] fails miserably to address the real issues facing the arts and particularly the arts and creativity in schools,” said University of Auckland arts expert professor Peter O’Connor.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells reporters she has spoken to the Minister of Education, to ensure the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival receives enough funding to continue.

Ardern did not address Creative NZ’s limited budget, nor the fact it has to make tough decisions that see countless arts organisations declined funding on a regular basis.

“While it’s great that a solution has been found for this one organisation, questions remain about other arts organisations and individual artists who find it difficult to mobilise or who don’t have the international pulling power to draw attention to their funding needs,” said Creative NZ chief executive Stephen Wainwright and Arts Council chairperson Caren Rangi in a joint statement.

“It also unfortunately doesn’t change the reality for Creative New Zealand that we’re still facing an unprecedented deluge and there are big issues around the sustainability of arts funding in Aotearoa.”

There was no public outrage for Arts on Tour, which also had its Kahikatea funding bid declined.

“Our story has disappeared in the wake of Shakespeare,” Steve Thomas, Arts on Tour’s artistic director, said on Tuesday in an email.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Arts Council chairperson Caren Rangi says Creative NZ is under enormous, unprecedented pressure.

What about the other two organisations that have not publicly come forward to talk about their declined bids? Or the countless organisations that missed out on other Creative NZ funds that recently closed?

A media flurry erupted when stories on The Guardian and The Telegraph quoted an external panel’s feedback on the Shakespeare centre’s funding application, which said the Shakespeare genre was “located within a canon of imperialism and missed the opportunity to create a living curriculum and show relevance to the contemporary art context of Aotearoa”.

The panel also “questioned the role and relevance of Shakespeare in Aotearoa”, according to the document outlining Creative NZ’s reasons for declining the centre’s funding bid.

But these were just two comments in an 11-page document.

Creative NZ uses external assessors to provide expert commentary on applications.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Creative NZ chief executive Stephen Wainwright says it’s limited by its funding.

The public do not have access to the full reasons for declined funding so miss vital context, said Victoria University of Wellington theatre expert professor James Wenley.

Wenley feels an inquiry into Creative NZ – which some have asked for in light of recent funding decisions – wouldn’t tell the public more than what it already knows: Creative NZ is grossly under-resourced.

When Creative NZ is given funding increases from the Government there is more art, and more people have the opportunity to engage with art.

But Creative NZ has less money to give out this year than the previous two years. Couple that with high inflation, and the fact that the majority of Creative NZ’s funding comes from lotteries grants that fluctuate from year to year, you have a recipe for disaster.

If Creative NZ was guaranteed a minimum annual budget above $100m per year, or had its budget doubled, the results would be transformational for the amount of all kinds of art that could be made. Artists’ lives would also change.

“The Government has the power to change that,” Wenley said.

As Creative NZ’s Wainwright and Rangi say they are under “enormous, unprecedented pressure”, will anybody in Government step forward to acknowledge they are listening?