Call for entries for next year's Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award

Entries for next year’s Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award are being welcomed.

Emerging Māori artists who have either created an artwork within the last two years, or wish to create an artwork especially for the competition, using any visual medium, with whakapapa connections to the depicted tūpuna/ancestors are encouraged to enter.

The finalist artworks will be judged by a distinguished panel comprising renowned artists at the opening of the exhibition. These include Māori multidisciplinary portrait artist Graham Hoete aka "Mr G", Māori researcher, artist, arts educator and curator Steve Gibbs, and artist Lisa Reihana, who is known around the world for her portraits and digital art.

The inaugural award was held last year. Bodie Friend won for a photograph he took of his great-uncle. Friend said winning was a life-changing moment.

Erica Sinclair The award was launched in honour of Kiingi Tuheitia.

READ MORE:

* Five Wellington finalists for prestigious Adam Portraiture Award

* Four Taranaki artists up for $20k award

* Arts events around the Wellington region this weekend - Aug 13-15



“Reflecting back, it was such a blessing to be selected for the award, but just being involved in the kaupapa and connecting with other Māori artists from around the country was a profound and amazing experience for me,” he said in a statement.

“The more Māori artists are given the opportunity to shine the better, both for our culture but it also inspires others like me who might be there thinking they can’t, why bother, or that no one cares about what they have to share.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bodie Friend won the inaugural Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award for a photograph he took of his great-uncle.

The award is a partnership between the New Zealand Portrait Gallery and the Office of the Kiingitanga, and was launched in honour of Kiingi Tuheitia to inspire a new generation of emerging Māori artists to create portraits of their tūpuna.

Artists are given an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage while competing for a first place prize of $20,000. The runner-up and people’s choice award winners receive $2500 each.

The exhibition of finalist artworks will be showcased in Wellington at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery from May 25 to August 20. Finalist artworks will then tour the country.

Entries close on March 23 next year and the winners will be announced on May 24.

BODIE FRIEND/Supplied Bodie Friend's winning portrait.