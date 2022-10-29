10 exhibitions to look out for in Canterbury in November

Among Warren Feeney’s 10 exhibitions for November are a survey of contemporary jewellery, an exhibition by an artists’ collective that plans to make Christchurch a place where ‘anything can happen’, and a group exhibition held by writer and artist Sam Mahon that asks: What is art?

Bobbie Barwell: Capturing People and Places, Ashburton Museum, 327 West St.

Described as ‘the coolest woman in town’ by a local nursing student in the 1950s, photographer Bobbie Barwell (1898–1985) established Barwell Studio in Ashburton in 1931, bringing a professionalism and attitude to subjects that included Prime Minister Peter Fraser. In 1940 her work gained national attention when her photograph of Lake Pukaki became the subject for the NZ five pound note, compelling evidence of a photographer deserving greater recognition today. Until Dec 18.

Supplied Raewyn Walsh, Pollinator Mix Pendants, 2022, beeswax, damar crystals, pigment, essential oils, balsa wood (The National)

Whānui: A Handshake Project Alumni Exhibition. The National, 249 Moorhouse Ave

Handshake began in 2011 with contemporary jeweller Peter Deckers inviting 12 emerging jewellers to choose their most esteemed artist/craftsperson and tutor as a mentor. This year, the director of The National, Caroline Billing, has curated a selection of 10 Handshake makers. Whānui celebrates the possibilities of a diversity of works from 10 artists, revealing the depth of their practice as contemporary jewellers today. Until Nov 26.

Supplied Tjalling de Vries, 4 blood-lost, 2016, acrylic-on-linen, (Orion Powerhouse Gallery)

Siene de Vries, Saskia van Voorn and Tjalling De Vries, Family Poor Trait, Orion Powerhouse Gallery, 1 Rue Pompellier, Akaroa

Living in Banks Peninsula since 1988, Siene de Vries and Saskia van Voorn graduated from the Minerva Academie of Fine Arts, in Groningen in the Netherlands, in 1981. Their exhibition, Family Poor Trait, is definitely a family occasion, parents exhibiting with son Tjalling de Vries, spanning two generations of painting, printmaking and installation art. Nov 12 – Dec 4.

Supplied/Sam Quinn Works on the floor and to the right on the wall by Brittany Hewitt, work on the left on the wall by Katie Hayles. (Ilam Campus Gallery)

Ilam 2022, Ilam Campus Gallery, Fine Arts Lane, off Clyde Rd

An annual exhibition curated by the University of Canterbury’s Ilam School of Fine Arts, of work by 3rd year, 4th year and postgraduate students. A highly anticipated exhibition and opportunity to have that first public experience of new works by emerging artists, working across, and with, familiar and unanticipated materials and processes, reconsidering and excited about the possibilities of contemporary arts practice in Aotearoa in 2022. Nov 18-24.

Supplied Oliver Perkins, A Music of Chance, 2022, Ink and size on canvas, (Jonathan Smart Gallery)

Oliver Perkins, Swelter House, Jonathan Smart Gallery, 52 Buchan St.

Oliver Perkins’ Swelter House opens following his solo exhibition and installation at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Like that exhibition, Perkins shifts familiar assumptions and perceptions about a painting as a two-dimensional object on a wall, repositioning our attention on its materiality and the spaces it occupies. In doing so, he open up a conversation between a painting’s tangible presence and its perpetual shifting realities. Nov 3-26.

Supplied Alison Erickson, Asylum, plaster into bronze, (The Mill, Waikari)

Group Exhibition, Sculpture, The Mill, 6 Singleton St, Waikari.

Painter, sculptor, writer and conservationist Sam Mahon is hosting Sculpture, an exhibition of works from artists and friends, and an event debating the nature and relevance of art. Visitors are encouraged to talk about art and meet the participating artists: Anna Dalzell, Bing Dawe, Alison Erickson, Mahon, Tim Main, Rory McDougall, Tony O’Grady, Chris Reddington and Ashley Smith.

Opens Sunday Nov 20 Until Dec 12, open weekends 9–5pm.

Supplied Klaudia Barton, Haus 4, mixed media (TyanHAUS)

Klaudia Bartos, Haus of Heads, TyanHAUS, 6 Carlyle St, Sydenham

An artists’ collective and gallery/studio recently opened in Sydenham, TyanHAUS has a commitment to making Ōtautahi Christchurch a place “where anything can happen”. As a work in progress, it currently hosts an exhibition programme both online and in its Carlyle St gallery. Hungarian-born Klaudia Barton’s Haus of Heads runs in November, exhibiting a series of persuasive and arresting mixed-media portraits. Nov 11-18.

Supplied Bianying Yang, Peonies, watercolour (Down by the Liffey Gallery)

Weinian Chi, Jainning Shan and Bianying Yang, Wild and Whimsical, Down by the Liffey Gallery, 1 James Street, Lincoln

Three local Chinese artists exhibit new works on paper in this group exhibition, Wild and Whimsical. Bianying Yang’s paintings are in both ‘Gongbi’, a traditional Chinese style, delineating the precise details of her subjects, and in ‘Xie Yi’, a freehand Chinese painting tradition. Her favourite theme for her works on paper is the peony, the official national emblem of China. Nov 16 – Dec 11.

Supplied Jeffrey Harris, Untitled from the Judith Series, 1979, conté and ink on paper, collection of the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, gift of Patrica Bosshard-Browne, 2019 (Christchurch Art Gallery)

Jeffrey Harris: The Gift, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, 312 Montreal St.

New Zealand’s most renowned Expressionist artist over the past five decades, Jeffrey Harris’ paintings and prints have given voice and reality to an angst and estrangement about the human condition as local as it is universal. Certainly, Jeffrey Harris: The Gift is especially relevant to Ōtautahi Christchurch, featuring many biographical works from the 70s, when Harris lived in Akaroa. Until March 12, 2023.

Supplied Kees Bruin, Bride of Great Price II, 2015, oil on canvas (Windsor Gallery)

Art Show Open Weekend, Windsor Gallery, 336 St Asaph St.

An annual exhibition from Windsor Gallery, bringing together 30 artists from three generations in a list that includes photographer Andris Apse, painters Kees Bruin, Glen Curtin, Miles Dover, Joel Hart and David Wooding, and sculptor Matthew Williams. Bruin describes his photo-realist painting as 'visionary realism', and the heightened realities of his paintings from his bride series as “like a hook… good enough to grab someone’s attention”. Nov 5-6.