Music in hell: Memorial concert honours Women's Orchestra of Auschwitz

The Kristallnacht commemorative concert, Night of Broken Glass, gives voice to musicians and composers who were silenced during the Nazi regime. (Video first published in November 2020)

Sundays in Auschwitz-Birkenau could often be a pleasant affair for the Nazi officers running the death camp.

Yet for women forced to play music as their entertainment – soon after being deported from their homes, having their heads shaved and numbers tattooed on their arms – those performances were torturous.

Yes. In this infamous camp of Nazi Germany, where prisoners were segregated by sex, some prisoners were put to use entertaining the army, or distracting newly arrived prisoners from their fate.

Now, more than seven decades later, they are being remembered with a series of public concerts in Aotearoa.

It’s personal for cellist and concert director Dr Inbal Megiddo, a Jewish musician from Wellington who wants to bring their stories to life in the most powerful way she knows how: through their music.

“For me, I can really identify with these people, and identify with their struggles before the war and what they must have gone through during it,” Megiddo said.

For 19 months between April 1943 and October 1944, an orchestra of women performed every weekend for the officers, for other prisoners and even for newsreels then sent out as propaganda, pretending all was well at Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the most famous death camps of the Nazi regime.

The women, who at some stage numbered 47, were given some privileges for their ability to play. They were kept back from the gas chambers, and even fed better than other prisoners.

Survivor of the orchestra and Auschwitz, Fania Fénelon, recorded her experiences there meticulously in a memoir, Sursis pour l'orchestre. It was later adapted into the 1980 film Playing for Time, starring Vanessa Redgrave as Fénelon.

“The universe – seemed both an oasis and a ghetto,” Fénelon wrote. “Later, I was to learn that it was also a sort of sandwich; a slice of music between two slices of wretchedness.”

Fénelon and the others are being honoured in a special concert hosted by the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand and New Zealand School of Music on Monday, November 14.

Every year, they perform to remember Kristallnacht, ‘the night of broken glass.’ Between November 9 and 10, 1938, Jews in Austria, German and former Czechoslovakia were subjected to co-ordinated, vicious anti-semitic attacks for some 48 hours.

More than 200 synagogues and 7500 Jewish businesses were burnt, ransacked and destroyed. Firemen stood by to make sure flames didn’t spill out onto non-Jewish owned buildings. Not even cemeteries were exempt from the frenzy.

AP This photo released by Yad Vashem, World Holocaust Remembrance Center, show German Nazis ransack Jewish property during Kristallnacht intake most likely in the town of Fuerth, Germany on November 10, 1938.

It marked a huge step-up in Nazi anti-semitism, towards what would eventually become the Holocaust – the systematic attempt at exterminating Europe’s Jews, along with anyone else deemed too different for the Nazi vision of perfection.

Megiddo, a concert director and acclaimed cellist who lectures at the School of Music said she wanted to focus this year's commemorations – on the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz to share their little known story with the world.

“One of the things I focus on is trying to give a voice to musicians and composers who don’t have it, who have lost it,” Megiddo said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Dr Inbal Megiddo is putting on a concert in honour of the Women's Orchestra of Auschwitz

Some of New Zealand’s finest musicians are donating their time and effort to perform including Orchestra Wellington’s youngest ever and current concertmaster Amalia Hall and principal first violinist of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Yury Gezentsvey.

Megiddo, also performing, has incorporated the Auschwitz orchestra player’s stories into the concert.

Like that of conductor and violinist Alma Rosé. She was Gustav Mahler’s niece - one of the most important composers of his generation. She founded a women’s orchestra in Vienna in 1932, and was deported to Auschwitz in 1943 – but not before running from the Nazis to the Netherlands, France and Switzerland.

Or cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch. When she was 12 there were no Jewish teachers left in her home town of Breslau, so she had to go to Berlin to pursue cello with the only Jewish teacher still there. Then after Kristallnacht in 1938, she had no choice but to go home. Four years later she was caught forging papers and taken to Auschwitz, where she joined the orchestra. She was 16.

AP This photo released by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, shows German Nazis carry Jewish books, presumably for burning, during Kristallnacht intake most likely in the town of Fuerth, Germany on November 10, 1938.

“Our task consisted of playing every morning and every evening at the gate of the camp so that the outgoing and incoming work commandos would march neatly in step to the marches we played,” Lasker-Wallfish said, in a book called Survival: Holocaust Survivors Tell Their Story.

“We also had to be available at all times to play to individual SS staff who would come into our Block and wanted to hear some music after sending thousands of people to their death.”

Megiddo said for some, knowing their art protected them made it near impossible to play again after surviving the death camps.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Dr Inbal Megiddo has been directing Kristallnacht memorial concerts for years.

“In order to have their [the Nazi’s] orchestra they had to be kept in better conditions than some of the other inmates. The orchestra protected them, and they would have known that.”

In researching for this concert, Megiddo actually spoke with Lasker-Wallfish, who is now 97.

“Anita always says it’s difficult for ‘normal people’ to put themselves in that situation and understand what it was like. It’s a different world, really.”

A Tribute to the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz will be performed by Dr Inbal Meggido, Yury Gezentzvey, Amalia Hall, Martin Risely , Sharn Maree Cassady and Donald Maurice on Monday, November 14 at King’s School in Remuera. Tickets are available online at the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand's website.