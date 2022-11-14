NZ's longest serving promoters celebrate 50 years of entertainment

Waikanae couple Tricia and Stewart Macpherson, pictured in the renovated St James Theatre, have announced a show celebrating 50 years in the entertainment business.

Waikanae residents Tricia and Stewart Macpherson have announced a special tour to celebrate 50 years of promoting.

They are considered the longest serving promoters in New Zealand and in April the pioneers will travel the country, presenting a show with singers and musicians that will share insight into their life in the entertainment industry.

‘50 Years Of Musicals’ will allow audiences to relive the Macphersons’ musical journey, through a mix of the duo’s personal favourite songs from productions including Blood Brothers, The Rocky Horror Show, Evita, Starlight Express, Flashdance, Million Dollar Quartet, Cats, American Idiot, Pirates of Penzance, Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde and Phantom of the Opera.

The production will also feature tributes from some of the world’s most influential entertainment sector players.

supplied Stewart Macpherson and Nina Simone.

The Macpersons joined forces in 1973 to create The Stetson Group, a company that’s highly regarded amongst promoters, performances and audiences.

In their first year they toured global phenomenon Kenny Rogers, and news soon spread within the arts world that they were great to work with.

supplied The couple, centre, meet Sarah, the Duchess of York.

Some of the biggest names would follow Rogers including Jethro Tull, The Beach Boys, Donny Osmond, Michael Buble, Midnight Oil, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Elvis Costello, Rowan Atkinson, Joni Mitchell, The Clash, Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton, Talking Heads, Alice Cooper, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Lou Reed.

Their very first musical was The Rocky Horror Show, and the couple quickly blazed their way from one box office success to another, earning legions of fans and friends.

Outside theatre, the pair have worked to support emerging promoters and have also brought art exhibitions to New Zealand including The Art of Banksy and Michelangelo: A Different View. This year they will bring Renaissance: The Age of Genius, ,which celebrates some of the world’s greatest artists, to Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

supplied Stewart and Tricia Macpherson blazed their way from one box office success to another.