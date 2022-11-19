Ten Wellington events you don't want to miss

The Broadway smash Wicked – the untold true story of the witches of Oz, lands at Wellington's St James Theatre in 2023.

Guns N' Roses, Wicked the musical and your chance to experience London's West End on kiwi shores: here are the top ten upcoming events you won't want to miss.

Wicked – the untold true story of the witches of Oz

17 August - 3 September, St James Theatre

The producers of the smash-hit season of Les Misérables are excited to announce that one of Broadway's biggest blockbusters ever, Wicked – the untold true story of the witches of Oz, is landing its Wellington premiere season at The St James Theatre in 2023.

Wicked tells the story of what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is intelligent, fiery, misunderstood, and possesses an extraordinary talent.

SUPPLIED The greatest hits from the 'World of Musicals' take over the Opera House in December.

World of Musicals

2 December, The Opera House

Next month, musical lovers have a treat waiting in the wings of Wellington's Opera House, with the chance to experience London's West End and New York's Broadway on Kiwi shores. From the best of "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Misérables" to "We will Rock You, "Sister Act" and many more, the World of Musicals delivers a stirring musical concert theatre experience that will leave you spellbound – from the opening song to the final medley of classics.

Sandi Toksvig

5 December, The Opera House

Join broadcaster, comedian and star of the 'Great British Bake-off' Sandi Toksvig for an evening of comedy and curiosities as she takes to the stage to share little-known facts and tell tall tales alongside some really silly jokes.

Packed full of reasons to be cheerful, this show will be a soothing balm after recent years of lockdown gloom, with a side of parlour games for those who wish to take part. Sandi will bring her trademark charm, warmth, and inquisitive nature, you just bring yourselves to The Opera House in Wellington!

SUPPLIED The 'Mouth of the South' - Rob Beckett heads to Wellington in December.

Rob Beckett – Wallop Tour 2022

6 December, Opera House

It's been a busy few years for the London-born lad and he's coming to Wellington's Opera House to fill you in and make you laugh.

Fans of Taskmaster will recognise Rob as the winner of season three. Highlights include his speedy balloon popping and bringing in the best battery-powered object. Other appearances include '8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown', 'Rob and Romesh Vs', and a host of podcast 'Parenting Hell', which has had over 25 million downloads.

SUPPLIED Legendary rockers Guns N' Roses perform at Sky Stadium in December

Guns N' Roses

8 December, Sky Stadium

Stadium rock is back in the capital! G N' R return to Wellington after the band reunited in 2016 for a 'Not in this Lifetime…' tour, wowing more than 31,000 fans in the very same venue.

The crowd weren't the only ones blown away. Duff McKagan tweeted after their last show, "Holy HELL Wellington! Where you been all my life? In the rain and wind, you all showed what this town is made of."

Expect a solid line up of stadium-busting songs, with Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o' Mine and Paradise City all playing on regular rotation ahead of the show.

SUPPLIED Why are we here, and where are we headed? Brian Cox explains all at the TSB Arena next month.

Professor Brian Cox: Horizons

8 December, TSB Arena.

Posing questions about the greatest mysteries of our universe and life on earth is Brian Cox in his brand new show, Horizons. Coming to Wellington's TSB Arena in December 2022, the new show will take audiences on a cinematic journey exploring ideas of how we came to be and what we have the potential to become.

Beauty and the Beast – The Pantomime

14-18 December, St James Theatre.

For a strictly limited season at Wellington's St James this December school holidays, comes Beauty and The Beast! From the producers of Madagascar the Musical, it features an all-star cast including 'What Now' star Erin Wells, 'The Voice Australia' all star Caleb Jago-Ward, beloved New Zealand songstress Ali Harper and many more.

It's the perfect build-up to the summer holidays for all the family as well as an ideal event for your office do this Christmas.

SUPPLIED Genius poet, rapper, and songwriter Kae Tempest returns to Wellington in February.

Kae Tempest

26 February, St James Theatre

Kae Tempest is one of the most unique, thought-provoking, and critically acclaimed voices of our times. Described by many as a polymath genius musician, songwriter, rapper, poet and playwright, they are truly an artist of our generation.

Their previous two Wellington performances were nights that transcended regular concerts and for many became one of the greatest shows ever seen, even life-changing experiences for some: "It was a performance that will be talked about all year, and on from there, as a new gold standard… It was – yes – among the very best things I've ever heard and seen and felt." Stuff.co.nz

SUPPLIED Ali Harper brings Judy Garlands finest moments to the Opera House stage in End of the Rainbow.

End of the Rainbow

17-19 February, The Opera House.

Aotearoa's legendary diva, Ali Harper brings Judy Garland to life on Wellington's Opera House stage. In the shows dazzling Wellington premiere, Peter Quilter's global smash hit End of the Rainbow, features Judy Garland's most beloved songs and tears down the bright lights of the Hollywood myth to reveal a thrilling tale of passion and fame. Aotearoa's award-winning star of stage and screen, Ali Harper, brings Garland to life with this powerful story.

SUPPLIED Explosive New Orleans brass band the Soul Rebels are joined by hip hop royalty live on stage at the TSB Arena in 2023.

Soul Rebels with GZA and Talib Kweli

1 April, TSB Arena

Eight-piece brass sensation The Soul Rebels take the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on and blend funk and soul with elements of hip-hop, jazz and rock - all within a brass band context. For their first-ever Wellington show, they will bring together a culturally significant package. Onstage with the eclectic brass ensemble will be founding member and Wu Tang Clan frontman GZA and the highly respected hip-hop performer Talib Kweli.

Also just added, the Queen of New Orleans Bounce, Big Freedia who will bring even more energy to this already stacked line-up.

For more information about these and more awesome upcoming events visit WellingtonNZ.com.