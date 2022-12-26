'Anti-artist' uses TikTok fame to break into fine arts world

Anti-artist Jack Carden has 700k followers on TikTok and has used the platform to break into the fine arts world.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Carden’s 'neo-gothic' scribbles were discouraged in school, but he later started to embrace his "shitty scribbles" and through the use of satire, took advantage of the art world.

The 20-year-old University of Canterbury fine arts student has more than 700,000 followers on TikTok and is just shy of 100 million views on his account.

It was during the first lockdown in 2020 he posted his first video to TikTok - it got 100,000 views in the first 24 hours and Carden got his first taste of viral fame.

“I was fortunate it was just the beginning of TikTok, so it was easier to build up followers on a relatively new platform,” he said.

A year later, Carden switched tack and started posting his art. He made a goal for himself to reach 10,000 followers by the end of the year, by December he had 200,000.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Carden’s 'neo-gothic' scribbles were discouraged in school, but he later started to embrace his style and through the use of satire, took advantage of the art world.

Since high school, he has been developing his specific style - a “neo-gothic contemporary anti-art.”

“When I was a kid my handwriting was terrible. I didn’t really have much technical ability in art.”

The art style he has embraced now was something Carden was generally discouraged from doing at school.

Halfway through year 12 a teacher showed him Basquiat, an American artist who rose to success during the 1980s as part of the Neo-expressionism movement.

“Then I basically started just embracing my shitty sketches and shitty handwriting. It sort of pushed me to this new view of the art world.

“The more I started learning about it, the more I was enjoying it with more of a satirical view.

“I thought, basically I can sit here, scribble some stuff in shitty handwriting on a piece of paper and call it art. It just felt like a cheat, you know the art world just felt like such a dumb thing.”

Carden begun to embrace the idea of satirical anti-art, taking advantage of the art world and defacing old masters' work to give it new life, and so did his TikTok followers.

“I think people of TikTok enjoy that because the art world is so closed off to everyone. I think almost ridiculing it and visually destroying it is actually quite enjoyable for the average viewer.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Carden says people either get mad about his work because its destroying art, or they love it because it’s counter culture.

“People easily get mad at the idea of destroying art, or they love it because it’s counter culture.”

But Carden doesn’t see it as destroying, rather reforming and shining a new light on it.

“I predominately view it as giving the painting new life. Something that would have otherwise been thrown out and instead bringing it back to the forefront of an audience.

“It’s taking the narrative of the story that a painting tells and rewriting it.”

But as with any high profile social media presence, being TikTok famous also has its dark side.

Last year the hate Carden received online became all too much. He couldn’t open his phone without experiencing extreme anxiety.

“If you’re getting a lot of praise it’s almost like an overwhelming amount of endorphins, like pure euphoria but equally, when you’re getting hate and backlash it’s pretty mentally challenging.”

It became a trend on TikTok to parody Carden, with people dressing as him and copying his movements.

“I’d rather people literally hated my work but when you get hundreds of thousands of people telling you ‘you suck’, it’s a mental struggle, it got me down, and I struggled to get back up,” he said.

It was an art critic’s video on TikTok that gave Carden the motivation he needed to get back on his feet.

In the video the artist said the reaction from the public to the art is what makes it anti-art.

“It opened my eyes to what I’d achieved. Creating such a negative reaction to my art was actually something that was quite profound.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Carden says he has only made five cents from TikTok, but his online fame has seen him sell pieces for thousands of dollars.

Carden made a “comeback video”.

“I painted over a beautiful painting, painted the whole thing black and covered the entire landscape with those hate comments I’d received from people and posted it - it did well.”

Carden is juggling uni, being self-employed and his filming for TikTok.

Even though he has almost 100 million views, Carden said he has only made five cents from TikTok. But his online fame launched his career, and he has sold pieces of his art for thousands of dollars.

Carden does not want to commercialise himself and keeps his art sales limited, but he recently merged his art with fashion and hopes to build that into his own label and clothing company.

His main goal is to represent New Zealand at the Venice Biennale, an international cultural exhibition hosted annually in Venice.

For now, he will continue to carve his own path.

“[I’m] taking a different route, not many can say they achieved that through TikTok.”