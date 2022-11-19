'Attention all shoplifters': Banksy encourages fans to target store

Banksy has accused fashion brand Guess of stealing his artwork – and has encouraged shoplifters to do the same to their clothes.

The elusive street artist shared an image with his 11.5 million Instagram followers of the Guess store on Regent Street in London, which had a window display of clothes bearing likenesses of the artist’s images, alongside the words: “Guess x Brandalised with graffiti by Banksy”.

Banksy’s Flower Thrower artwork – one of the artist’s best-known pieces – had been used in the display.

“Attention all shoplifters,” the artist wrote.

“Please go to Guess on Regent Street. They’ve helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?”

Guess has yet to comment on the matter, but the BBC reported the Regent Street store had shut its doors, covered up the display, and placed security outside.

Guess previously announced the “special capsule collection with graffiti by Banksy” for its Fall/Winter 2022 season.

Supplied Banksy has accused clothing brand Guess of using his artwork without permission.

In a press release, the fashion brand said the collection, which used “iconic motifs” from Banksy’s graffiti, had been created in partnership with Brandalised, a company which licenses designs by graffiti artists. Brandalised has also yet to comment.

“The graffiti of Bansky has had a phenomenal influence that resonates throughout popular culture,” Guess chief creative officer Paul Marciano was quoted as saying.

“This new capsule collection with Brandalised is a way for fashion to show its gratitude.”

The range, which included tops, bottoms, dresses, denim, socks and hats, was priced from 40 euros to 270 euros (NZ$67 to $454).