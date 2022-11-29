Artist Glen Wolfgramm: 'If a painting is not working, turn it to the wall, walk away'

Glen Wolfgramm is a self-taught artist of Tongan and Irish descent from west Auckland, who paints in mixed media. He’s been exhibiting his work for 25 years. In 2000, he was selected to represent New Zealand at the Biennale d’Art Contemporain in Noumea. He went on to be a finalist in the Wallace Art Awards five times.

Can you tell us about your show that’s on over summer at Pātaka in Porirua?

When I exhibited in a group show at Pātaka in 2014, I was talking with curator Mark Hutchins-Pond, and he asked if I would be interested in doing an artist in focus exhibition at Pātaka. I said I was keen but afterwards thought nothing of it. It wasn’t until April this year that Hutchins-Pond got in touch to ask if I was still interested. Yes was the answer. The show is called A’eva Tokotaha he Pasifiki, which translates to Solo across the Pacific. I don’t normally title my paintings or name shows in Tongan, however my father died in August and this show is dedicated to him. It’s a retrospective show of my career, from 1998 to today.

In what ways has your artistry changed since those early days?

I haven’t seen most of my earlier work for years, so it was quite interesting looking back. I look at some of the works and think, why can’t I paint like that any more? It’s been a great opportunity to reflect and observe now my work has evolved. I wouldn’t say there is a natural progression, it’s just a natural change. I think that is an aspect of painting that differs from some other art forms. You can create vital work right up until the end. Or at least that is what I’m telling myself.

MARK TANTRUM/Supplied Glen Wolfgramm at the opening of A‘eva Tokotaha he Pasifiki: Solo across the Pacific at Pātaka Art + Museum.

What is your process when you are creating artwork? And why do you create?

The way I work hasn’t changed that much at all. Maybe there’s less external stimuli. Anything you want to do to the best of your ability remains the same – it takes hard work. This may sound boring, but for me there is no burst of inspiration or desire to pick up a brush and paint. Obviously it is something that I love doing, but it really is a process of clocking in and clocking out. The conceptual reasons of why I paint come from many aspects, but the spark of energy or creative flow comes from just doing it.

MARK TANTRUM/Supplied Wolfgramm says it was an interesting exercise to canvas his career for his new exhibition, which is dedicated to his late father.

Who is your biggest artistic inspiration, and why?

When I was in my mid-20s, I moved into a flat in Ponsonby. I was painting at this time but only for myself, alone in my room. One of my flatmates was the artist Richard Lewer. Lewer was walking past my room one day and poked his head in the doorway to say hello. He saw that I was painting and asked to see my work. He liked it and suggested I should meet his art dealer. I just laughed and said, yeah right, but he was great. He organised a meeting with her, and things pretty much took off from there. I really loved Lewer’s work and his dedication to his art, sometimes to the detriment of his own health. It opened my eyes. He had a one-track mind as far as his work ethic for his art was concerned. He taught me that producing good work came from hard work.

What would you want to see out of a national arts strategy?

I don’t have any strong views on government influence or support for artists at a national level. I am not a full-time artist. I am also a digital print operator and work for a large printing firm in Mt Wellington. Funnily enough we print Art New Zealand. My wife and I have raised two lovely boys. We have all the expenses that everyone else has that comes with living in our modern New Zealand society. Making art was not a viable option for me. Art will come out of any environment. It is just the way humans are wired.

MARK TANTRUM/Supplied The exhibition is a retrospective containing artworks from Wolfgramm’s 25-year career.

Some of our harshest environments produce amazing work. Too much government support and policy may also be detrimental to artists. But there is one thing that I think the government should be addressing: the level at which creativity in our schools is treated is quite poor. The importance of creativity should be up there with maths, science and English. At present, it is an afterthought. I also like the introduction of the resale royalty scheme. This policy is long overdue.

What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

The best artistic advice I have ever received is that if a painting is not working, turn it to the wall, walk away and go and do something else. The best career advice I’ve ever received is don’t stop painting. Don’t stop.