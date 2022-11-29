World of WearableArt founder sells extravaganza to billionaire's son after 35 years

Wanton Widow, by Kate MacKenzie was the supreme winner at the 2022 World of WearableArt awards.

World of WearableArt has been sold by sisters Dame Suzie Moncrieff and Heather Palmer to a two-year-old Auckland-based company that’s run by Hideaki Fukutake, the son of Japanese billionaire Soichiro Fukutake.

Hideaki Fukutake is based in Auckland, according to the Companies Office, with his LinkedIn page saying he formed his new company Still to “foster a world full of culture and art”.

”Our mission is to sow seeds for a future that the next generation can be proud of. Still is an organisation building a community of remarkable ideas and new ways of seeing the world from Aotearoa New Zealand. We work with an extreme long-term outlook,” the page said.

It is unknown how much WOW was purchased for, but founder Moncrieff and co-owner Palmer said the sale, which took effect on Tuesday, would not change the structure, staffing, or day-to-day operations of WOW.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Dame Suzie Moncrieff and the new owner of World Of Wearable Art, Hideaki Fukutake, at the WOW facility in Nelson.

WORLD OF WEARABLEART/SUPPLIED A snippet of the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

It would also not affect the annual awards show being held in Wellington over the next five years, the sisters said in a statement.

Moncrieff said it was the right time to bring in new guardians who would continue to grow WOW.

“WOW for me has been an exciting and fulfilling adventure. Heather and I have worked so hard over the past 35 years, sometimes against the odds. The Covid years were immensely challenging, and we realised it was time to step back, time for a reset for us and for WOW,” Moncrieff said.

The pandemic saw WOW awards shows in Wellington cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

Also in 2020, the National WOW Museum in Nelson closed due to Covid-related impacts and WOW chief executive David Tingey slashed the organisation's Nelson-based workforce from 30 to 10.

Despite that, this year’s show was a sellout.

Over the last year WOW officials have been talking about expanding the fashion-meets-art spectacle into possible regional tours, having the event be more like a festival, or producing a TV series focused on the garment designers.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff World of WearableArt is a fashion-meets-art spectacle that culminates in an annual awards show every year in Wellington. The show displays finalist entries of wearable art garments from around the globe.

Moncrieff said she was immensely proud of what WOW had achieved. “I have always had big dreams for WOW ... That vision is shared by the new owners and I have every confidence that Still’s aligned values, connections to the wider arts ecosystem and long-term focus will enable WOW to thrive for generations to come.”

Fukutake helped create the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, an art project developed on the small islands of Naoshima, Teshima and Inujima in Japan.

He became a New Zealand resident and citizen in 2009, the same year the Fukutake family moved to Aotearoa. In a statement, he said he was very aware that acquiring the “national treasure” that was WOW carried significant cultural responsibility.

“We know how important WOW is to New Zealand, and we are passionate about ensuring it lasts well into the future – for at least another 35 years and beyond,” Fukutake said.

Other New Zealand companies Fukutake has acquired include Kings Plant Barn, Hulbert House, Shape Group and Consult Recruitment NZ. He planned to host an event at Auckland Art Gallery this week to thank people, and to officially launch his company Still.

WOW was created in Nelson by Moncrieff in 1987 and its awards show has been attended by more than 800,000 people since.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The awards show will be held in Wellington for the next five years at least, it was recently confirmed.

Fukutake said Still had not worked with WOW before, so he was “very excited.” He was interested in the business and process of WOW, and how it had impacted on New Zealand’s cultural environment over the years.

He believed WOW had strong opportunities for the future, and by purchasing WOW, Still was helping shape New Zealand’s long-term art landscape.

His background in Japan’s and the international art scene meant he had a large amount of experience in running art shows that he would be bringing to the company’s workings. “I strongly believe in the WOW’s future.”

Fukutake would be joining the company’s board of directors. While there were no concrete plans to go ahead with past proposals, such as regional shows or a television series, WOW would be open to new opportunities. There were no plans to change WOW’s creative direction at this stage.

He could not comment on how much the sale of WOW equated to.

Moncrieff said talks to sell WOW started around a year ago. Despite its relative newness as a company, Still was selected as WOW’s new owner due to its investment in New Zealand’s art scene.

She liked that Still had invested in companies that had the ability to deliver a long-term cultural impact. Moncrieff felt that they were “the perfect guardians” for WOW.

“I feel very strongly that my legacy has gone into safe hands with Still. “I’m just excited about the future of WOW. I think it's gone into such safe hands. I’m looking forward to seeing the vision I had so long ago realised as it moves into the future.