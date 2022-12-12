My Wellington: How a saxophone-playing 'Tree' entertains the capital

Wellington artist 'Tree' (Jarrod Wood or 'Woody') gives a rendition of Imagine by John Lennon on the saxophone.

Jarrod Wood is the man behind the leafy Wellington street performer ‘Tree’ – often seen saxophone-playing, longboarding or high-fiving his way around Oriental Parade, Cuba St and the waterfront. While his job is to bring joy to city pedestrians, Wood explains it’s not always easy being Tree.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Newtown, because it's a visible community of all different cultures living there. And I've just been 14 years in India and Nepal. So I'm a bit like a fish out of water coming back, but seeing all the different global cultures around makes me feel nice.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tree, who plays the saxophone, is a popular character in Wellington’s central city.

Your favourite thing about Wellington is…

The people and the vibe. I lived in Auckland in the 80s and 90s. It’s also a beautiful place but when you come to Wellington, you just feel like you’re in some cute little village with these really artistically dressed people and it’s inspiring.

Where’s your favourite watering hole?

I don't drink but one time some sketchy guys in masks were demanding my money at 11pm on Manners Street. And the guy from Crumpet came out and pulled me into the bar and I played music for them. They really saved me that day.

Tree’s favourite watering hole is Oriental Parade beach because on a moonlit night I can be paddling in the water playing music for people sitting on the sand.

Your perfect Saturday in the city is…

Tree’s favourite Saturday would be in the native bush outside Te Papa facing north. That’s a good place to perform. I really get inside the bush and you can hardly see me. That’s a beautiful spot.

Not many people know this about Wellington but...

In Cuba Street there are 165 trees and that increases to 166 every time I show up.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jarrod Wood says he enjoys the reactions he gets from families and children as Tree.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

To be honest I’d create a safer environment for street performers to do their work in. You wouldn't believe how scary it can be doing this. The Hāpai Ake [city guardians] are nice people but ... you rarely see them on a Saturday or Sunday when it’s peak time. I have been threatened by violence in Cuba St and went to take up martial arts classes and two other street performers were taking the same class. You do get a lot of sketchy types and a lot of young rough kids. who demand money from buskers. Every busker I know has had that experience. If I was mayor, I would ... just hire security guards 24 hours for Cuba St – just the visible presence of some kind of authority.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jarrod Wood has been playing the saxophone since 1983.

Of course, you were robbed in July while performing?

Yeah, but within three days the public donated $1200 back. There was about $250 in the box but those sketchy people that stole it told all their sketchy friends... and now I have really dodgy people going ‘I heard you have so much money in your box’.

So these things are all in my mind. When I come out, I always feel afraid now. But I come out anyway. Because once I start performing, it’s all good from that point.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tree serenades some Friday night bar patrons on Cuba St.

My nominee for Wellingtonian of the Year would be…

Outside Scotty & Mal’s (S&M) bar ... the guy who stands outside, Matt, is the nicest guy and you always have a warm conversation from that fellow any time of night. I say to him “every time I see you there, I know the world is OK”.