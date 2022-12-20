Poet-musician Nadia Freeman on boredom, diversity and art in the everyday

Nadia Freeman is of Pākehā and Fijian-Indian heritage and is from, and lives in, Wellington. Freeman has a background in public health but describes herself as more of a poet, musician and creative producer. Over the years, she has moved from being a performance poet in her spare time to someone who produces performance art with poetry fulltime. Her more recent pieces include a full sensory theatre show called Eat These Words; the Poetry Bistro – a pop-up poetry restaurant as part of Performance Arcade; and her solo show Another Universe was performed in Auckland this year at Basement Theatre. Outside poetry/theatre, she chairs a group called the Eastern Sound Collective, a network of Wellington musicians of Asian heritage. Freeman also makes politically conscious electronic pop music, and produced her first Album in 2021, Minor Thing.

How do you find creative inspiration?

No one wants to hear this, but I find the best ideas come when I am a little bored. My mind is probably searching for something to entertain itself, and in doing so, I get an idea of a poem, song, podcast, or show. Once I have the idea, I start to explore examples of similar concepts and talk to people around me about it until the idea develops and changes into its own unique thing.

supplied Freeman is part of the Eastern Sound Collective.

What is the best piece of advice you've received related to your artistic career?

Just meeting artists who have made opportunities for themselves rather than waiting for someone to fund or discover them. I have met many people along the way who have inspired me in this realm. I like the idea that if I want something to happen, for example, I want people to share a story I have written, then I can choose to either become disillusioned as I wait for hundreds of rejection letters from publishing agencies, or I can find a way to get it to audiences myself whether that be running a DIY theatre show or self-publishing.

READ MORE:

* Scottish multi-media drone cabaret coming to New Zealand

* Poetry alive and in progress: Poetry NZ Yearbook 2018 published

* Heartfelt, heated and humorous poetry captivates festival-goers



Can you tell us a bit about the Eastern Sound Collective?

We meet once a month and work on activities that help raise the profile of Asian artists both locally and nationally. This year we have run a monthly event at Meow Bar in Wellington and made a seven-episode podcast in collaboration with RadioActive featuring some amazing Kiwi musicians of Asian Heritage. The visibility of Asian artists is important because, although Asian people have been living in New Zealand for multiple generations and make up to 15% of the New Zealand population, for a very long time, we hardly saw people like ourselves reflected in the media, in particular in music.

supplied ‘If you listen to any music, read books, watch TV shows or movies, you are a person who relies on the arts as part of your day-to-day emotional needs,’ says Freeman.

Music, TV, radio, and festival line-ups still lack the diversity that reflects the people who live here in Aotearoa. It is essential that the media we see reflects the society we live in, as otherwise minority groups will always be seen as 'other' or not part of the country.

Why is it important that people support the arts?

I think there is a false perception that the arts is all galleries and theatre. If you listen to any music, read books, watch TV shows or movies, you are a person who relies on the arts as part of your day-to-day emotional needs. To be shown something new or given a new way to look at something brings meaning to life. Art breaks up the monotony of our everyday routines by using imagination to delight, surprise, and make us think or feel.

Who are your biggest artistic idols and why?

Musically, Jill Scott is a significant artistic idol for me in poetry and music. Her song Love Rain was the first time I had heard spoken word and music combined, and I still always go back to it as a reference track. It never loses its power as Scott is a master of lyricism, song and performance.