Comedian Hoani Hotene: 'Docos made me think it might be super intense'

Hoani Hotene (Ngāti Hauā) grew up in Petone, Lower Hutt. “We have a road of plaques full of 'champions' from Petone. Like people who have played for the All Blacks, or even the Wellington Lions. I don't know what you have to do to be on that road for other things, but I'm going to see if they'll let me on for comedy one day. Stand-up is my only art form. I play guitar too, but it's such a little guitar even that's kind of a joke. I can also do the wave,” he says.

How did it feel to win this year's Wellington Raw Comedy Quest?

Felt sick and super honoured to win that. You work hard to put together a solid six minutes over so many open mics and then bam, you've got the best crowd, the best venue, all your mates on the line-up and one of the most fun shows to be on. You get a big head for a minute, but thankfully comedy has these natural ups and downs and brings you back down to earth pretty quick. Now I'm just focusing on keeping the work going.

Where do you draw your comedic inspiration from?

Mostly real life, even weird jokes. Before doing comedy I would pretend to be a psychic at parties and now I pretend to be a psychic on stage. Easy inspiration. Sometimes I'll write a joke, think it's funny, then not realise it had some reflection on how I was feeling or an experience I'd had. Most aren't that deep, but it's definitely something that surprised me.

Tell us about your co-hosting gig with Don't Quit Your Day Job ...

We test which comedians have what it takes to do a job in the 'real world'. Me and Fin McLachlan – who recently celebrated his 28th birthday – came up with the show and host it together. We have a crazy amount of talent involved. Megan, Matt, Luci and Kipling run the improv-style job placements with the panel and it kind of steals the show. Along with the crew at Pow Wow who have helped a ton as well.

supplied Hotene won this year’s Wellington Raw Comedy Quest.

What is the best piece of advice you've received related to your artistic career?

'You'll use everything you ever knew' is quite a famous line given to Steve Martin and one I like. Because it feels like you can bring everything you know into stand-up, and it can make sense. My dad also told me, ‘If your friends can't make fun of your nose, then they're not really your friends’, which is just good advice.

Who most inspires you?

My parents. Not anything too comedy related – I mean they're funny enough – but they live good lives. They've both spent most of their lives either caring for young people in homes or in education. My dad told me he tried to live his life by the principle of love and that's always how it's been with them.

supplied Hotene says he’s still fresh to the comedy scene but he’s found it supportive and the people cool.

How are you noticing NZ's comedy scene changing?

I'm still super fresh and making my own way through the scene. But it's been super supportive. Comedy docos made me think it might be super intense, but it's a really cool crew I've been involved with.

What is the funniest thing that's happened to you?

I was an elf in the Lower Hutt Christmas parade. Santa does a bit where he reads out some letters kids have sent him, give them presents and stuff. But I'd written him a letter too, so as an elf I had to break the magic of Christmas and go up to get my present. I don't know how funny that is but a lot of kids in Lower Hutt were confused why Santa had an elf named Hoani.

Why should people care more about the arts?

Cause TED talks have dropped off, so you might as well.