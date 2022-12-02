Long-delayed ballet cancelled after just one show due to Covid-19

A long-delayed ballet production has been cancelled after just one show in Christchurch after company members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Venus Rising show finally opened in Christchurch on Thursday after two years and multiple postponements in response to Covid-19 pandemic controls.

However, the planned Friday and Saturday night performances have been cancelled after cases of Covid-19 were discovered in the company.

Ticket holders for the two cancelled shows at the James Hay Theatre in the Town Hall will be refunded.

READ MORE:

* Venus Rising on stage after four Covid postponements for RNZB triple bill

* Venus Rising finally comes to Christchurch after two years and four delays

* Christchurch theatre company prepares first major musical in two years



The Auckland season, which is scheduled to open on December 8, is still set to go ahead as the company has two casts and there are only a few Covid-19 cases.

“There is a very low risk for the audience at last night’s show in Christchurch as all company and crew members tested negative before going on stage,” the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) said in a statement.

Company artistic director Patricia Barker said the show received a standing ovation.

“The planets haven’t aligned for us on this extraordinary production, which has already been cancelled once and postponed three times due to Covid,’’ she said.

Supplied Waterbaby Bagatelles had its New Zealand premiere nearly 30 years after it was first staged.

“Over 1000 days since we were first due to open, we’re deeply disappointed our remaining Christchurch audiences won’t be able to experience the work which we were determined to tour, and which received an outstanding response from audiences in Wellington and again last night in Christchurch.”

Acting executive director Dame Kerry Prendergast said the priority for the company was health and safety.

“Our focus now is on ensuring the rest of the company are safe, well, and at home. The dancers come first and their health and safety, along with our entire artistic team, venue and production crews, and the wider community, are our priority.”

Supplied Aurum, an award-winning dance piece by Alice Topp, is one of three featured in the show Venus Rising.

Venus Rising features three distinctive pieces by different choreographers.

Aurum is an award-winning dance piece by Alice Topp that was inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi, where cracks in ceramics are repaired with gold.

The Autumn Ball, by Kiwi choreographer Sarah Foster-Sproull, includes a score by Eden Mulholland.

The third piece is the New Zealand premiere of Waterbaby Bagatelles, which was created by Twyla Tharp in 1994 and features 27 dancers.