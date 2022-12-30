Photographer captures side of Japan behind the monuments

Documentary photographer Chrissy Kouwenhoven Irvine will have an exhibition of her work at the Hot Clay Galley in Nelson. The photographs were taken over a two week trip to Japan in 2019.

For Tasman-raised photographer Chrissy Kouwenhoven Irvine, a trip to Japan to see the artworks she had studied for years forged an unusual a link between herself as an artist and her great-grandfather.

Irvine travelled to Tokyo, Kyoto, Kanazawa, and Osaka for two weeks in 2019 before Covid hit a month later.

She’d studied Japanese Art History at Ilam School of Fine Arts for five years, writing essays and delving into art predominantly from the Edo period.

“For me, it was just like this adoration and respect for a culture that was so far away from New Zealand and from my own cultural upbringing that made me want to go to Japan,” she said.

“When you do art history, or if you take history, you sort of get this desperation to go to the country to see the art and the place that it comes from ... seeing all that in the flesh meant a lot to me.”

It wasn't until after the trip that her mother found the slides that her great-grandfather Alec Ransome Drummond took when he visited Japan in the 1970s.

Supplied Irvine captured this striking image of a car covered in plastic sheeting in a parking garage next to a drinks vending machine in Tokyo.

Once she got a chance to have a look at them, she found some striking similarities, 50 years apart. They’d both photographed the interiors of their hotels, of Japan’s famed and beautiful gardens, but there were also, naturally, a lot of differences.

“That was quite fascinating, just to see his view on it, and in some ways that sort of starts to open up the connection that you have, to your great-grandfather, who I have never met.”

In Irvine’s upcoming exhibition, her great-grandfather’s work will be projected in the window, which Irvine said “will look beautiful” at night.

Supplied Documentary photographers were looking for more of a background view or presenting something that's “not the obvious travel shots”, Irvine said.

Irvine works in medium format film analogue, so her negatives are a square 6cm by 6cm.

The work is a departure from her previous subject matter, which has been “mainly people”, including the Herstory project about women’s careers.

Asked what differentiates her photos from travel photography on social media, Irvine said her work, as a documentary photographer, was “not about the glamour or about getting the right shot of the right place at the right time”.

“I'm not taking photographs of monuments,” she said. “I'm looking for what's behind the monument, what does the gardener's shed look like?”

Documentary photographers were looking for more of a background view or presenting something that's “not the obvious travel shots”.

In a perfect metaphor of how Japan’s modernity and traditions collide, after studying hundreds of Edo period images of Mount Fuji, Irvine saw it once from a shinkansen train travelling at 285 kilometres an hour.

“It didn’t have much snow on it or anything like that, but it was a perfectly clear day and it looked absolutely magnificent that day,” Irvine said.

“And I think because that moment was so fleeting it made it kind of more special.”

Irvine grew up in the Tasman District but currently lives in Christchurch.

The exhibition of her photos from Japan was made possible thanks to funding from Tui Tuia Learning Circle - The New Zealand Japan Exchange Programme.