Hard Labour: 70 years since New Plymouth prison was used to lock up gay men

New Plymouth artist Shannon Novak has put together Hard Labour, an art installation project at the former New Plymouth prison to remember the men who were sent there from 1917 to 1952 for having sexual relations with other men.

In a touch of irony Shannon Novak, a gay man, got kicked out of an area that used to imprison gay men.

From 1917 to 1952 the former New Plymouth prison was where men caught having sex with other men were sent and forced to do hard labour in the quarry next door.

Novak, who describes himself as an artist, curator and activist, is working on a project for the Govett Brewster Art Gallery, Make Visible: Taranaki, about the history of rainbow communities in the region.

Hard Labour, a section of the project for which he entered prison grounds and created installations there, posting photos on his website, is part of the wider project that will take two years.

Shannon Novak/Supplied The project is a memorial to the men who were sent there from 1917 to 1952.

“That involves me working with local rainbow communities to help make visible the triumphs and struggles of that community. So this is just like one little subproject or activation of that wider, region-wide project.”

The purpose of the project was to start to reveal rainbow histories or rainbow heritage from Taranaki, he said.

It was a risk to go into the prison grounds, Novak said, because it’s private property.

“It's not accessible to public. The Crown owns the building and the land, but are in negotiation, I believe, with local iwi, as to what they want to do with it.”

Shannon Novak Novak’s project is to record the history and stories of the rainbow community in Taranaki.

So, technically, he wasn’t supposed to be there, and while working in his project he got thrown out by security.

“Which is fine. They're within their rights to do that. But it was almost an ironic moment where, you know, the prison had been used to keep gay men in and me as a gay man, kind of reversed and security threw me off the property.”

However, the quarry out the back is owned by the New Plymouth District Council. So it was free for him to “explore and use.”

No one knows how many gay men were imprisoned, but Novak estimates at least 1000.

Many of the roads in New Plymouth today were “paved with road metal mined by gay men.”

Shannon Novak The imprisoned men had to mine the quarry for metal to pave the roads, and the marigolds represent their inner strength.

So, he planted marigolds on the site to signify the strength, power and light within a person.

Another part of the project is the original entry stones to the quarry, and Novak asked council to preserve one, because the future of the area is uncertain, and they couldn’t be removed or destroyed, he said.

“But it's not feasible to do that. So I've had to do things like 3D scan the rocks to protect them.”

And the fourth section is about the 114 gay men, who between 1925 and 1936, had to undergo conversion therapy.

“So a lot of them would go to this doctor to cure, I guess, their homosexuality. So that they would be able to go back into society and easily reintegrate.”

Shannon Novak Between 1925 and 1936, 114 men had to undergo a form of conversion therapy and these words from the Bible commemorates them.

The words on the memorial are taken from Psalm 114.

Working on the project has been traumatic and uplifting, Novak said.

“In the prison there's lots of bad stuff, obviously, that went on, but there are also some moments of life and some really, really, interesting stories about those that were imprisoned.

“It's hard work, but really rewarding, because it's sharing these stories that nobody has read.”