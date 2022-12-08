CubaDupa to return to Wellington for first time in two years

CubaDupa will be back in Wellington on March 25-26, 2023.

The country’s largest street festival CubaDupa will once again transform Pōneke’s Cuba precinct and the wider city into an explosion of creative expression.

The festival, cancelled last year due to Covid, has been announced for March 25-26, and would include roaming dance and music ensembles, entire street take-overs, , interactive installations, cultural experiences and “just general good vibes”, said Drew James, chief executive of Creative Capital Arts Trust and producer of CubaDupa.

“After a huge festival in 2021, we can’t wait to put CubaDupa back on the streets,” James said.

Roc Photography The first lot of events from next year’s programme will be released in January.

The programme for next year’s festival had been two years in the making and would “blow people away”, he said.

CubaDupa year would have a “portal” theme that played with the idea of transformation of people and streets. People would be able to “explore the CubaDupa universe”, James said.

There would be more than 28 stages and creative zones to roam about in. .

“There is something magic to be discovered throughout Cuba St and all its surrounding laneways. From extensive arts programming to family-friendly activities, relaxed social zones, award-winning Aotearoa musicians, circus and cabaret delights, right up to sunset dance parties, let CubaDupa transport you,” James said.

OLIVER CRAWFORD CubaDupa is New Zealand's largest outdoor arts and music festival.

The first programme announcement would be in late January.

The 2021 festival was CubaDupa’s biggest yet, attracting more than 150,000 people.

At the announcement of last year’s cancellation James said they were looking forward to building a massive 2023 event “and will keep the CubaDupa portal running in readiness to transport our audiences into another dimension”.