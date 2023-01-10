Betty Smith on being a young person in the music industry

Betty Smith has been writing songs and singing ever since she can remember. She’s played the guitar since she was 8 and the keyboard not long after. She also loves fashion, styling, weekend op-shopping (in the suburbs as well as the city) and when it’s not clothes, it’s make up. She was born in London but moved to Wellington before she turned 1. She recently took part in TVNZ’s Take The Mic series, in which 12 teenage Kiwi songwriters were chosen for a chance to work with professional mentors and bring their music video visions to life.

How did it feel when you got picked to take part?

I auditioned last minute; it was so exciting. I had to send a video of me playing my song. I had only heard about the opportunity a day before the deadline and decided to enter with 30 minutes to spare. It was 11.30pm and the deadline was midnight. I had to wake dad up to help (because he has the best camera on his phone) and I recorded about five versions until the last one when it all came together. The song I entered is one I wrote a while ago and have been playing for a long time, and it felt really great to sing it with the hope that more people were going to get to hear it.

READ MORE:

* 'Rockstar mum' aims to break bias in music industry

* Former X-Factor judge 'blown away' by Kiwi singer with Tourette's

* Jenny Wollerman to sing 21 songs by 21 female composers for NZ Festival



I was so excited to be able to create a music video for my song. I didn’t really know what to expect. They were really good at talking me through everything I needed to do and when. I’ve just taken it one step at a time. It’s good because I haven’t got too overwhelmed and could just enjoy it.

supplied Pictured, Smith filming a music video as part of Take The Mic.

What was your experience like filming the show?

It was a very new and exciting experience. Being in front of the camera was very nerve racking and scary, but I’m so glad that I got the opportunity. I had a completely different experience as an artist, making a music video. It’s really enabled me to grow as an artist and really think about the visual aspect of my storytelling and music. I loved working with those that made the show happen. It was really valuable to meet people working in TV.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced as a young person pursuing music?

My teachers always have encouraged me to perform at school and my mum and dad have supported me so I feel like I’m really lucky. I’ve got to the stage where I want to perform more but it’s still difficult to do that being under 18. So more all-ages gigs would be great. Saying that, I am really pleased to be performing at Garden Magic in Wellington in January, and I hope to release my new song Closer shortly.

How do you balance your artistry on top of your other commitments like schooling?

There are some times when I do have gigs after school and getting ready, eating, doing sound checks and then performing for a couple of hours is a bit stressful. But to be honest, I still have a lot of time to do everything. Singing and songwriting is something I just do, pretty much whenever I can.

supplied Smith was a contestant on Take The Mic, which is streaming now on TVNZ+.

Which artists would you invite to a dinner party, if you could?

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey as they both have been big inspirations for me growing up.

What is the best piece of advice you've received?

To be myself, do what makes me happy and to not worry about what people think.