Get lost, find yourself and unleash your imagination with Christchurch Art Gallery's summer programme

Get lost and find yourself with a new exhibition that reimagines Christchurch Art Gallery as a maze.

Visitors to Te Puna o Waiwhetū Christchurch Art Gallery will be able to get lost, find themselves and unleash their imaginations through two new exhibitions and programmes this summer.

The interactive exhibition Tātou tātou, nau mai rā, by Wellington artist Turumeke Harrington (Kāi Tahu) is a playful, interactive sculpture that reimagines the gallery as a fun, every-changing maze.

Harrington has a background in industrial design and fine arts, and has developed a series of playful and inviting sculptural experiences that consider whakapapa, space, colour and material.

“Harrington’s work invites us to think about journeys and how they relate to whakapapa – those who came before us, as well as the legacy we leave for future generations,” said Blair Jackson, the gallery’s director.

READ MORE:

* Mayor Wayne Brown compares Auckland Art Gallery visitors to dairy customers

* The crucial luxury of the artist's residency

* 10 exhibitions to look out for in Canterbury in December

* Street art to take over empty Canterbury Museum in one-off show



“Visitors will get a rare opportunity to become part of the gallery space, changing it as they move through.

“You can simply go with the flow and follow the open route in front of you, or unclip the ropes and create your own path.

“Depending on the choices those before you have taken, your path might be different each time. Your choices will also impact those who follow along behind you.”

The exhibition opens on December 17, the same day as Squiggla,​ a hands-on activity that gives visitors the chance to create their own artwork and unleash their creativity.

Developed by the Chartwell Trust and supported by Te Rito Toi and CAST: The Centre for Arts and

Social Transformation at the University of Auckland, Squiggla is a creative thinking programme that exercises the creative mind through direct, playful mark-making.

Supplied The exhibition opens on December 17, as does Squiggla, a hands-on activity that gives visitors the chance to unleash their imaginations.

“Often people can get hung up on the idea that art has to be perfect,” Jackson said.

“Squiggla helps people to leave that behind and just have fun being creative.

“Alongside our two new family-focused experiences, we have a range of new exhibitions showcasing works from New Zealand artists, across different mediums.

“If you haven’t been to the gallery in a while, now’s a great time to pay a visit. There are lots of great opportunities to explore, play and create with your whānau.”

The gallery will be offering a self-guided version of Squiggla, with several workshops also scheduled for the New Year.