More walls, more artists, more the better - festival evolves

Artists from the “Dream Girl Collective” working on their collaborative mural at 98 Esk St in Invercargill this week.

Invercargill artist Danny Owen - aka Deow - says the plan was always to let his mates loose on his home city with spray cans - he just needed to convince the public it was a good idea first.

Owen is the mastermind of the popular South Sea Spray Festival which sees graffiti artists from all over New Zealand, and some globally, showcase their craft on wall space in Southland.

Owen, who himself is globally recognised for his work, started the festival in Riverton in 2018.

Invercargill’s inner-city walls were already in his sights at that point.

“The plan was for it to become an annual event. We would have done it Invercargill from the start, [but] it is hard to do something people haven’t seen before.”

After Riverton, the focus turned to Bluff in 2021 and quickly the festival and the art work it left behind became very popular.

The natural next step was to Southland’s main centre, Invercargill. Again the 23 artists who have agreed to come to the festival haven’t disappointed this week adding more unique street art to the city centre.

“Riverton and Bluff set a good standard, and now we are just evolving, growing, and expanding. More artists, more walls – the more the better,” Owen said.

Work started on Monday with the bulk of the artists finishing their work by Friday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Artist Mikal Carter, who paints under the name of Swift Mantis, working on the side of the WEA Building.

However, on Saturday 20-plus artists will work up a collaborative piece on the wall in the alleyway between the Speights Ale House and Tuatara Café on Dee St.

“Everyone will paint their own styles, and we are going to tie them all together somehow.”

Owen admitted it was a fair task getting such a large group of artists together for an event and making it work.

“Try organising one artist let alone 23 of them,” he joked.

“My wife says it’s like having 23 of you here. It’s hard work. No, they are all good, they are all professionals, this is what they do.

“We give them freedom to do what they do best and take care of them. Feed them, keep them hydrated, cater for their needs for paint and lifts.”

It’s a formula that seems to work well given the artists chose to return for each festival.

The event has been funded by Community Trust South, Invercargill City Council, Invercargill Licensing Trust, ILT Foundation and Creative NZ.