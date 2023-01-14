Get stuffed: The artist breathing new life into taxidermy

Antoinette Ratcliffe, of The Sick Bay, is a Wellington-based artist and taxidermist of ethically-sourced animals.

Opening Antoinette Ratcliffe’s​ freezer you’re more likely to find a bearded dragon or various other animals on ice than any chilled desserts.

“Usually there’s a note on it: ‘this is not ice cream’,” she laughs.

The Wellington-based taxidermy artist has been perfecting her craft – equals parts art and science – of bringing animals back to life for close to seven years.

In that time she’s seen interest pique in the practice of preparing and preserving the skins of animals before stuffing and mounting them in lifelike and often creative poses.

As a former vet nurse of 16 years, and briefly before that a butcher, Ratcliffe was no stranger to working with animals at every stage of life.

Having studied painting, sculpting and art installation, she was also adept to creative pursuits.

It was her honours supervisor – surprisingly, a vegan – who first encouraged her to combine the two and take up taxidermy.

However, it wasn’t until a friend bought her a book with some instructions that she decided to make her first attempt.

The result was “pretty bad”. With access to a freezer full of wildlife, the frozen specimen chosen to go under Ratcliffe’s scalpel was a “poor little lady blackbird”.

“She ended up a little like a dried chip.”

Despite being overly-dry, Ratcliffe was encouraged to submit her “chippy” blackbird to a travelling design and art conference and was amazed when she was selected.

She’s come a long way since then and has added stoats, ferrets, rabbits, cats, dogs, and various birds both endemic and non-native to her portfolio.

Taxidermy involves an element of smoke and mirrors with lots of stitching and pinning, she says.

Temperature control is crucial – both in getting animals into the freezer quickly and in defrosting them.

“If an animal doesn’t go in the freezer quick enough the bacteria count is really high and that’s what can cause a lot of the fur and feather slippage.”

Ratcliffe has two freezers at separate sites now, having experienced the horror involved of cleaning up one which broke down. Yes, the smell was as awful as you imagine.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The former vet nurse has been practising taxidermy for close to seven years and runs classes around the country.

Ratcliffe starts by taking lots of pictures and measuring various parts of the body.

Then comes the skinning and treating process – dependent on the bacteria count, which varies from animal to animal. Bodies are buried in her garden where she’s growing a “lovely amount of flax”.

She traces the figure to work out its form before using a wrap process – using wood wool as opposed to foam – to make the body.

Then comes cloaking the skin on the form, adding the eyes and other finishing touches.

It can take hours across several days for each animal to be completed.

The hardest animal Ratcliffe has worked on was a peacock. Rats were also challenging because of how quickly they “expire the second time round”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Rats, which have a high bacteria count, can prove especially challenging to work with.

She does enjoy working with birds as she can “play with internal structure and weighting”. Preening their feathers can take just as long as skinning other animals though.

Colourful pairs of starlings in balletic poses adorn much of her studio while another blackbird is captured taking flight.

Her time spent trying to save the lives of animals helped her to unlock the distinct personalities of each species.

“You watch so many different animals and the way they react to things and the changes in eye shape and their little faces as they react to things.”

Ratcliffe considers herself an ethical taxidermist and follows a philosophy of “no kill, no waste”.

The stories behind how her taxidermied animals came to be are also important and animals, especially those going on to be used for education purposes, could inform people about climate change and conservation.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Ratcliffe enjoys working with birds – playing with the structure and form - like these starlings.

She shares this philosophy with students of her taxidermy classes.

Pre-pandemic she ran about one a month in Auckland or Wellington (often at Zealandia) with up to 10 people. Private lessons are also run from her studio at Te Aro’s Inverlochy Art School​.

“I love watching them,” Ratcliffe says, adding many start off a mixture of nervousness and excitement.

“When they get to the table and get the scalpel going they’re off. It’s getting past seeing the animal in front of you. As you start working it turns into a material.”

These days there greater diversity when it comes to taxidermists – no longer is it limited to the traditionally masculine spaces of trophy hunting and scientific discovery.

“I suspect there were a lot of women taxidermists back in the day that just weren’t recorded.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Each animal has its own personality and distinctive qualities.

One such woman is Auckland’s Jane Yandle – a celebrated and in-demand Auckland taxidermist from the late 1800s.

“For a while it was this secret recipe of how to do taxidermy and the boys kept it to themselves a little bit,” Ratcliffe says.

“More recently, probably in the last decade or so, there’s been a lot more about sharing it and not letting the art of it die.”

There has been a lot more people enquiring about wanting to use the taxidermy in their art, including those looking to DIY, which Ratcliffe attributes to greater representation of the art.

There are rules around what animals can be stuffed – any native animal including your garden variety tūī or the kororā in her freezer require a special permit.

Her advice to taxidermy newbies: use pests from backyard traps (great for progressing Aotearoa’s predator-free goals) and keep ziplock bags on hand.