The story behind Robert Jahnke's Spinning Top off Wellington's Golden Mile

This year is the Wellington Sculpture Trust's 40th anniversary. To celebrate this, The Dominion Post is spotlighting sculptures the trust has helped bring to life. This week Sue Elliott takes a look at Robert Jahnke’s Spinning Top.

By the late 1990s the Wellington Sculpture Trust had completed a sculpture walk of five works in the Botanic Garden, and attention had turned to the CBD. This resulted in the installation of four works on Lambton Quay in three years which were made possible by the generous financial support of the Jack and Emma Griffin Charitable Trust.

Issuing an open brief to artists for site specific works for a Lambton Quay sculpture competition, the trust received 166 submissions. The selected works were Robert Jahnke’s (Te Whānau-a-Rākairoa, Ngāti Porou) Spinning Top; Anton Parson’s Invisible City; Phil Price’s Protoplasm; and Jeff Thomson’s Shells, together they formed a new sculptural precinct in the city. Each work is site specific except Protoplasm, which was purchased from the artist after appearing in the 2002 International Festival of the Arts sculpture walk.

These sculptures punctuate the Golden Mile and act as both way finders and storytellers. Professor Robert (Bob) Jahnke’s Spinning Top of 2002, like so many of the trust’s site-specific works, tells a Wellington story. It is located at the top of Woodward St where a vehicle turntable once provided a means for cars to rotate 180 degrees, allowing them to drive back down to Lambton Quay safely along the very narrow street.

Detail of Spinning Top.

The work is a visual reference not only to the former use of the site, but also to a universally loved toy, the spinning top, common to both European and Māori culture. Jahnke pays homage, in particular, to the traditional Māori pastime of pōtaka (top spinning). Three types of tops have been recorded as being traditionally used by Māori: Jahnke refers here to the type used in a fighting game where players tried to force their opponent’s top out of a circle.

On the upper surface of the stainless-steel top, Jahnke has placed low-relief ‘hieroglyphics’ that recount in Māori graphic imagery the Māori and European histories of Wellington, Te Whanganui-a-Tara. The symbols include: the Beehive; a waka, a sailing ship, and the taniwha whose movement formed the harbour and surrounding hills.

supplied On the underside are 11 pictographs representing the astrological calendar.

On the underside are 11 pictographs representing the astrological calendar. Usually these are 12 in number, but one symbol has been held in reserve by the artist. Jahnke explains this “in terms of the Māori approach of not revealing all of your information”. The top is installed, not only in the former site of a car turntable, but it is also located on the site of a Te Ātiawa pā and boat landing and sits over the course of the Kumutoto Stream which was culverted in 1866 and now runs underground to the sea. Another of the trust’s works, Michel Tuffery’s Nga Kina marks the outlet on the waterfront as it is today.

Jahnke is an artist, writer and curator working principally as a sculptor, and considered one of New Zealand’s leading contemporary Māori artists. He is also a highly respected educator and advocate for Māori and indigenous arts nationally and internationally. A professor of Māori visual arts at Massey University, in 1991 he established the Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts Programme. In 2016 he was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori art and education.

