The untold story of NZSO's mad, unsanctioned caper across China

It’s the behaviour you’d expect from a rock band. A group of musicians gone rogue in a caper across China, narrowly avoiding a diplomatic incident and alerting the Beehive.

But these weren’t metal hell-raisers – the group were some of the country’s top classical performers, trying to bring the works of Mozart and Strauss to new, non-Western audiences.

Led by conductor Hamish McKeich, a group of New Zealand Symphony Orchestra musicians played concerts in Chengdu, Sichuan province, and Beijing in 2007.

They’d been invited by a Kiwi-Chinese property developer who’d seen them play in Auckland. “He wanted to bring over a Western orchestra, to show off,” McKeich said.

But the trip – over Christmas and New Year – wasn’t an official NZSO tour; although the musicians did have permission to go, they weren’t allowed to use the name.

So, when then-Prime Minister Helen Clark learned of the escapade, it landed McKeich in a little hot water.

supplied/Hamish McKeich The NZSO musicians played in Qingbaijiang District, in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

Few musicians wanted to travel over the holidays, but McKeich cobbled a group together, which included double bass player Sasha Gunchenko, violinist and concert master Vesa-Matti Leppänen, and some Asian music students who were returning home for Christmas.

“The ones who said yes were naturally quite apprehensive,” McKeich said. “There had been plenty of attempts to go [previously], so most people assumed it wouldn’t happen.”

There was a last-minute scramble to obtain visas and an airline that wouldn’t charge exorbitant fees to transport their instruments to Chengdu.

“The effort of getting people there, it was crazy. We didn’t know if there would be someone there to meet us when we arrived,” McKeich said.

“But we winged it, and when we got there, there were two buses with a doctor and a nurse in the back of each, and a police escort through the city. I got given the orchestral music at the airport.

“Sasha and I high-fived and no-one could understand why we were so happy – but it was because we got there on a wing and a prayer.”

supplied McKeich (right) conducted the New Zealand Philharmonic Orchestra, which has never actually performed in Aotearoa.

The group named themselves the New Zealand Philharmonic Orchestra. But philharmonic doesn’t translate well in Mandarin, so the musicians arrived to a banner welcoming the national symphony orchestra, which had to be hastily changed.

They performed the first concert outdoors in pouring rain.

“It was the middle of winter and there were heaters everywhere. The first few rows were military. We were covered, but they weren’t, and they sat there in the rain, were served tea and no-one moved the entire concert,” McKeich said. “It was amazing.”

A few days later, the group played against the stunning backdrop of the Forbidden City in Beijing. But the news soon reached Clark, who was also Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage from 1999 until she left office.

The group had used the NZSO name and their publicity photos to get an official invitation from China – and therefore their visas – even though they weren’t travelling as the national orchestra.

“Word filtered through that we were in China,” McKeich says. “And no-one knows the difference between philharmonic and symphony, so she would have heard there was an orchestra in China with the name New Zealand and presumed it was the NZSO.

“She contacted the head of the board: ‘what’s going on here?’ and she had no idea either. So the CEO [chief executive Peter Walls] had to go and explain.”

The musicians were told to go and meet a delegation of Kiwi MPs who were in China for an official visit, and on their return were called in to meet with Walls.

“He had authorised us going, so we weren’t told off, as such. But in the months following, they changed the charter so that if we ever did it again, we couldn’t call ourselves New Zealand or Aotearoa anything.

“It was a mad caper.”