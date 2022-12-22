Quarter of Kiwi artists homeless or sought housing assistance in last five years - research

Chris Casey, chairperson of the Point Chevalier Social Enterprise Trust joins RNZ to talk about a national research survey it's commissioned on housing for artists and creatives. (Audio broadcast July 2022).

One in four New Zealand artists were homeless, couch-surfed or sought housing assistance over the past five years, according to new research.

The finding has been met with a call to create more dedicated artist spaces and creative hubs and communities, which artists say are currently too expensive and in short supply.

It comes as separate research commissioned by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage found the arts were important for achieving and expressing social wellbeing.

The housing-centred research was commissioned by the Auckland-based Point Chevalier Social Enterprise Trust, and also found that 10% of artists had unstable current housing.

mike scott/Stuff Artists in New Zealand live in cars, sleepouts, unconsented housing and transitional housing, with more reporting homelessness and couch-surfing.

They described living in cars, sleepouts, unconsented housing, transitional housing and house-sitting.

Almost all artists – 98% – said they undertook unpaid work, while half of New Zealand’s artists reported living with a household income which was under half that of other Kiwis.

Some of the people who organised the survey “almost had to take up drinking because it made such an impact”, said Chris Casey, chairperson of the trust.

Only 14% of artists had permanent work, with most relying on contracted or casual jobs. Many found the lack of income and security stressful, and said it limited the time they could spend on their creative practice.

Artists also generally lived week-to-week, moved house frequently, and lived in unstable housing which was not fit for purpose, cramped, mouldy or poorly ventilated, the research found.

supplied Many creatives across the visual, performing and screen disciplines are worried about the threat of homelessness.

Artists were unable to plan ahead and worried about the precariousness of their situation, unexpected bills, and the threat of homelessness. About half of artists rented their homes, and many were working out of unsuitable spaces like living rooms or garages.

Artists also moved frequently – 31% had moved more than three times in the past five years, and 11% had moved more than five.

Only half said their current accommodation met their needs. Homes lacked space for artists to undertake their craft or practice, such as a studio or workshop, and mostly did not allow them to connect with other creatives.

Most supported introducing a universal basic income in New Zealand, and 74% of artists were interested in community arts housing as a concept (where artists live together in a group, and have purpose-built spaces to work).

About a third of artists said they would be interested in leasing from a community arts organisation.

Casey said artists were being forced out of cities by high rents and a lack of affordable studio or rehearsal spaces. “If you want to support the arts and artists, the most important thing is to support their housing situation.”

Artists made up a decent size of Aotearoa’s economy but were the “poorest of the poor” and grappling with poor mental health outcomes as a result, Casey said.

There were many buildings sitting empty in urban centres, Casey said, adding it was time for businesses, iwi, universities, philanthropists, housing developers and central and local government to work together to support artists and help solve the problem.