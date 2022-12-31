New Year Honours: Dame Miranda Harcourt joins mum with title for screen and theatre contribution

Dame Miranda Harcourt has been named a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the screen industry and theatre.

Fifty-eight years into her career as an actor, director and acting coach, Dame Miranda Harcourt says she is still just stepping into the busiest part of her life.

She took on her first acting job at age 2, later becoming well-known for her role as Gemma in the iconic and fashion-obsessed 1980s TV series Gloss.

It’s been a solid 58 years of story-telling, says Harcourt, who is now a sought-after coach working with stars like Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel and Reese Witherspoon.

But she now has a new sense of responsibility, being named a Dame Companion of the NZ Order of Merit for her contributions to the screen industry and theatre.

READ MORE:

* 'Dazzlingly talented' Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie discovered she was poised to 'dominate 2021' via social media

* Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie: From acting royalty comes NZ's newest young movie star

* NZ acting coach Miranda Harcourt gets Emmy shout out from Nicole Kidman

* Happy 90th Dame Kate Harcourt - and sorry about the fuss



Harcourt said she laughed with disbelief when she found out.

It was the same reaction she had when her mum, Dame Kate Harcourt, was honoured in 1996 for her contribution to theatre.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Changeover directors Miranda Harcourt and Stuart McKenzie discuss the adaptation of the Margaret Mahy book into a film. (First published February 2019)

“You go, ‘surely this is a joke?’ And then you go, ‘holy hell, this is a responsibility for the future’.”

Harcourt made a decision to step away from the limelight and “into the shadows behind the camera” as an acting coach, but said it was one of her great life choices and one she was proud of.

It was ultimately what led her to accepting being named a dame, fuelled by her passion for the industry.

“I really have loved my journey as a support person, whether it's the top of the tree in Hollywood or the West End or working for the BBC. I work all over the world at a very high level, but in the very next hour, I will be working with somebody who's stepping into the light for the very first time.

Ross Giblin Harcourt says she laughed with disbelief when she found out the news – the same reaction when her mum, Dame Kate Harcourt, was named a dame in 1996.

“I feel like my job is to lift them up and be an advocate for emerging careers, just as much as I support people at the top of the tree.”

In Aotearoa, she saw the distance from the rest of the world as “a tricky impediment” for emerging talent, which is why she took her role seriously to help New Zealanders “cut it on the main stage”.

Her motivation and favourite aspect of the screen industry and theatre was digging down to find the underpinnings of a story.

Everyone in her family; from the 16-year-old – youngest daughter Davida – to the 95-year-old – Dame Kate – had a strong social conscience, driven by story, she said.

“If you can use story as a tool to ignite an actor’s passion for telling a story, then the performance will lift.

“That’s where I get my joy.”

She also believed being made a dame was a way to raise awareness of domestic violence in the country as ambassador of Women’s Refuge, particularly at a time like New Year when rates of violence were high.

Asked about her plans ahead, Harcourt said: “I just want to keep on doing what I’m doing, so you have to keep healthy and keep your brain healthy so that I can keep on doing what I’m doing for as long as I can.”

She planned to go on a trip to Japan in 2023, which would be a “treat”.

Being made a dame was kept a secret from her mum and Harcourt looked forward to breaking the news.

“I know she’ll be really thrilled ... I might try and film her.”