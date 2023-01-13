10 January exhibitions in Canterbury

Urban Artists, Crowd Control, Fiksate, 54 Hawdon St, Sydenham

Featuring the work of 34 urban artists based locally, nationally and internationally, Crowd Control is an impressive group exhibition with attitude, appropriately represented by Grey Lynn artist Tanja Jade McMillan (Misery). Exhibiting in Aotearoa, Europe, Australia and the United States, Misery’s Speaking with Flowers, is a large-scale diptych of an astonishing world informed by an awareness of popular Asia-Pacific global culture, populated by other-worldly figures, flowers, animals and mutating plants. Until Jan 28.

Supplied Jennifer Huebert, Give me your hand, 2021, linocut (Oxford Gallery)

Print Council Aotearoa NZ Small Print Exhibition, Oxford Gallery, toi o Waimakariri, 72 Main St, Oxford

Currently touring throughout Aotearoa, the NZ Print Council’s Small Print Exhibition brings together emerging and senior printmakers, its members seeking to raise awareness of printmaking, exhibiting four to six prints in an A4 format. Represented by a series of woodblock prints, Jennifer Huebert describes her practice as “based on inspiring situations… As a work develops, a conversation unfolds.” Until Jan 29.

Supplied For January exhibitions, Jeffrey Harris, Family at Christmas, 1975, oil on board. Collection of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, N Barrett Bequest Collection, purchased 2020.

Jeffrey Harris: The Gift, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, Cnr Worcester Blvd, Montreal St.

Paintings, prints and works on paper by Aotearoa’s best-known expressionist artist, Jeffrey Harris, were gifted to the Christchurch Art Gallery by weaver Patricia Bosshard-Browne and jeweller Kobi Bosshard. Jeffrey Harris: The Gift is an outstanding body of work, and in its timely presence, Harris’ Family at Christmas, 1975 is a reminder of the authority of both his practice and the arts’ capacity to consider a world beyond the mainstream media. Until March 12.

Supplied Amy Couling, Tsuyu, 2021, gouache on paper, (Chambers Gallery)

Amy Couling, Ohinasma, Chambers Gallery 80 Durham St, Sydenham.

Based in Ōtautahi, Amy Couling is a bilingual Japanese/Aotearoa artist whose work rethinks the representation of Japanese people, especially women. She described her commitment through her work as seeking to empower Japanese women, showcasing Japan’s cultural background through the kimono, the country’s national garment, “deeply imbued with cultural symbolism through traditional patterns, materials and how it is worn”. Jan 18 - Feb 4.

Supplied Gareth Brighton, Indecipherable Celebration, installation view, painting on right, Gifted Child, 2022, oil on board, (Ashburton Art Gallery)

Gareth Brighton, Indecipherable Celebration, Ashburton Art Gallery, 327 West St

Painter and sculptor Gareth Brighton transforms discarded and assumingly useless objects and materials into treasurable works of art. In Indecipherable Celebration, Brighton resurrects and give new life to found canvases and skeletal painting easels that find themselves together in a lively exchange, as a series of jostling visual conversations that proclaim the authority, invention and humour of an artist who continues to surprise anew. Until Jan 27.

Supplied Wayne Seyb, Harbour Entrance, 2022, oil on canvas, (Stoddart Cottage)

Wayne Seyb, Edge of Water, Stoddart Cottage, 2 Waipapa Ave, Diamond Harbour. The recipient of the inaugural Stoddart-Purau Artist-In-Residence Award in 2022, Ōtautahi-based expressionist painter Wayne Seyb’s Edge of Water documents the land and its changing light. Tellingly, the artist commented to culture editor Jess Pullar in 2015 that his approach to painting was “like those famous boxers, you throw things and you’ve got to be accurate and fast”. Until Jan 29.

Supplied Mandarin Badge, Qing dynasty (1644-1912), image courtesy of Canterbury Museum (Puaka-James Hight Building, University of Canterbury)

Wars, Revolutions & Social Change: 60 years in Twentieth-Century China, Level 2 Foyer, Puaka-James Hight Building, University of Canterbury

Associate Professor in Art History at the University of Canterbury Richard Bullen has curated Wars, Revolutions & Social Change, drawing from the 1400 historical Chinese artefacts gifted by Canterbury's Rewi Alley (1897-1988) held in the Canterbury Museum and Macmillan Brown Library. Among the many surprising and compelling items is a Mandarin Badge, worn as a signifier of civil, military, or imperial court rank from the Qing dynasty (1644-1912). Until April 4.

Supplied Rita Angus, Cleopatra, 1938, oil on canvas, purchased 1998 with New Zealand Lottery Grants Board funds, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, (Aigantighe Art Gallery)

Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist, Aigantighe Art Gallery, 49 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru

Toured by The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist is travelling to 12 public galleries in Aotearoa between May 2022 and September 2024. It recently opened at the Aigantighe Art Gallery with 29 selected works, including many of her best-known paintings. The list ranges from the extraordinary 1938 self-portrait Cleopatra, to Flight, from 1969. Until Feb 12.

Supplied Grant Lingard, Needs and Desires, installation view, (Christchurch Art Gallery)

Grant Lingard, Needs and Desires, (an exhibition within Perilous: Unheard Stories from the Collection), Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, cnr Worcester Blvd/ Montreal St.

The Christchurch Art Gallery’s generously scaled exhibition, Perilous: Unheard Stories from the Collection, breaks with traditional expectations about group shows with gallery spaces also dedicated to solo exhibitions within. A highlight is an encounter with the work of gay artist Grant Lingard’s (1961–1995) Needs and Desires; his sculpture, painting and installations as contemporary and confronting as they remain timely. Ongoing.

Supplied Jennifer Maxwell, Hare Apparent. High Fired Stoneware, (Orion Powerhouse Gallery, Akaroa)

Ant Bentley and Jennifer Maxwell, Orion Powerhouse Gallery, 1 Rue Pompallier, Akaroa. Jennifer Maxwell is a ceramic artist who has recently returned to working with clay, taking an extended break following the 2011 earthquakes. Initially turning to writing and painting, she is again crafting ‘eccentric animals’, commenting that recent events have drawn her back down the rabbit hole to discover an old friend, the March Hare. In January she shares Orion Gallery with landscape painter Ant Bentley. Until Jan 29.