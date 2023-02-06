A Kiwi artist has drawn the Google Doodle for the first time for Waitangi Day

Google is honouring Waitangi Day by commissioning a Kiwi artist to create its “Doodle” for the first time.

Hori-Te-Ariki Mataki of Christchurch creative agency Ariki Creative, developed the artwork that is displayed in place of the Google logo on the search giant’s New Zealand homepage on February 6.

Mataki has worked as a multidisciplined digital creative since the 1990s, combining his illustrating and digital design skills with his knowledge of traditional Māori art forms. He started Ariki Creative in 2007.

Mataki said he felt “honoured” to have the opportunity to have the artwork showcased on an “extremely public” platform to spark intrigue about the Treaty of Waitangi.

“To have something that puts a spotlight onto the Treaty is like, ‘what do we want to get out of this opportunity?’” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Ariki Creative kaihautū Hori Te Ariki Mataki is using his passion of digital design to create opportunities for others who haven't had the chance to learn about the endless possibilities of computers.

“Trying to think of why Treaty was created... it was a document that brought two different communities together. To me, it’s really trying to reflect that and honour that as an ambition of our ancestors around wanting to create something that brought two cultures together to look after this place for generations.”

Mataki said he wanted his design to visually depict this balance between the two cultures, with colours chosen to represent the land, sea and air. The word “Google” features notches in a nod to Māori carving, with a likeness of a pounamu hei-tiki incorporated.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Hori-Te-Ariki Mataki is the Kaihautū (leader) of Christchurch creative agency Ariki Creative.

According to Google, Kiwis’ search interest in Te Tiriti o Waitangi has tripled over the past 12 months, signalling a growing desire to learn more about the founding document first signed on February 6, 1840.

But Mataki hoped the piece would also introduce the possibilities of Māori art and digital design to a wider audience.

“I fanboy hard-out for all the Māori artists – I always consider design like a grandson of traditional carvers and moko artists,” he said.

“I get inspired by them and hopefully if someone sees this stuff, they can be inspired to pick up a stylus and a mouse and have a go at doing some digital artwork.”

Google has previously held competitions encouraging Kiwi children to design its Doodle for the New Zealand homepage, however, this is the first time a professional Kiwi artist has been asked to submit a design for a special occasion.

In 2015, the search giant was criticised for not commissioning a Māori artist for a Doodle commemorating activist Dame Whina Cooper. Instead, it used a San Francisco-based artist.