Ten Wellington events you don't want to miss 

West Side Story returns to the big screen in Wellington with The NZSO performing the score.

Summer might be winding down, but the events hitting the capital are certainly not. To make the most of this, we have an exciting events line-up primed to get you singing, dancing and laughing the night away.

West Side Story – Film with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

18 Feb, Michael Fowler Centre

The original 1961 film West Side Story returns to the big screen this month. The iconic film won 10 Academy Awards and is often referred to as one of the greatest film adaptations of any Broadway musical in history. The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform live, accompanying the original dialogue and vocals. Guiding the orchestra is renowned Singaporean conductor Joshua Tan, bringing to life Leonard Bernstein's electrifying score over two performances.

Kae Tempest

26 Feb, St James Theatre

Kae Tempest is one of the most unique, thought-provoking, and critically acclaimed voices of our times. Described by many as a polymath genius musician, songwriter, rapper, poet and playwright, they are truly an artist of our generation. "It was a performance that will be talked about all year, and on from there, as a new gold standard… It was – yes – among the very best things I've ever heard and seen and felt." Stuff.co.nz

SUPPLIED The boutique 121 Festival brings international and local performers to Wairarapa.

121 Festival

10-12 March, Tauherenikau Racecourse

Experience Wairarapa's most epic dance festival. Dubbed a three-day dance odyssey, 121 Festival will feature top-tier international, emerging, and heritage musicians and artists across multiple stages. Along with the live acts, the festival promises a whole lot of fun beyond the main stages. You can find yourself at a disco or jamming to techno in a concrete tunnel. Enjoy premium coffee or delectable local beer, browse the many vintage retail stalls, or take a freshwater swim in the river.

SUPPLIED Michael Mosley speaks on all things wellness at his upcoming event at the Opera House.

Dr Michael Mosley

14 March, Opera House

Join Dr Michael Mosley as he takes you on a journey of the miraculous, complex, and sometimes beautiful organism that is your body. Dr Mosley will use powerful and entertaining visuals, revealing the latest and surprising science around weight management, sleep, mental health, and how to achieve extraordinary leaps of performance. This month, save over 20% when purchasing group tickets of 4 or more Premium or A-Reserve.

SUPPLIED The biggest event on the Kiwi music calendar, Jim Beam Homegrown returns to the Wellington waterfront.

Jim Beam Homegrown 2023

18 March, Wellington Waterfront

Spread across five stages in a stunning central location on Wellington's waterfront, Jim Beam Homegrown is the biggest celebration of music from Aotearoa. Celebrating its 15th year, the festival brings together thousands of New Zealand music fans and more than 40 of the country's best bands and DJ's.

SUPPLIED UK dance legends Basement Jaxx bring the noise to Shed 6.

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

24 March, Shed 6

Fans of house music and big beats will be pleased to hear that Basement Jaxx are heading to Wellington. Crowd favourites for nearly 15 years, the English electronic music duo are embarking on their largest tour yet. The hitmakers behind Romeo and Where's Your Head At are no strangers to Aotearoa, having previously performed at Big Day Out and AKL17 in Auckland.

SUPPLIED The most iconic street party in NZ, CubaDupa returns to Wellington.

CubaDupa

25-26 March, Cuba Street Precinct

CubaDupa, the ultimate weekend of creative expression, is gearing up to take over Cuba Street. The surrounding laneways and sides streets will come alive with colour, music, art, theatre, dance, food, and stalls. With a record 150,000+ estimated attendees in 2021, it is one of Aotearoa's largest arts festivals. It'll be hard to decide what to do first, with interactive installations, circus, cabaret, roaming dance, and music ensembles all vying for attention.

SUPPLIED Kurt Vile and his band The Violators are set to rock the St James Theatre.

Kurt Vile & The Violators

26 March, St James Theatre

Philadelphia psych-pop master Kurt Vile is returning to Wellington for the first time since his last NZ tour in 2019. Labelled "damn near transcendent" by Rolling Stone Magazine, Kurt and his band, The Violators are making a triumphant return for a special show at the St James Theatre.

Joanne McNally

12 April, Opera House

Joanne McNally brings her irreverent and critically acclaimed show, The Prosecco Express, to Wellington's Opera House. The Examiner described her as "joyously nuts", and The Edinburgh Reporter said she's "the most exciting thing to happen to Irish comedy in years."

SUPPLIED The beloved classic crossover act, The TEN Tenors celebrate their 20th Anniversary at the Opera House.

The TEN Tenors

18 April, Opera House

The TEN Tenors have cemented themselves as the world's most enduring and beloved classical crossover act and are coming to Wellington's Opera House as part of an 11-date greatest hits tour. Their signature brand of music features 10-part harmonies and a repertoire ranging from classical to pop. Their reverberating sound has been enjoyed by more than 90 million people worldwide.