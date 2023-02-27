Future of New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts up in air after sale decision

The Academy of Fine Arts is selling its galleries, pictured here, to pay off debt.

The future of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts hangs in the balance after its governing council made the decision to sell its Wellington galleries to pay off debt.

Academy members may now rethink their membership, as a guaranteed source of exposure and potential income would now be taken away from them, said academy president Wayne Newman.

But Newman was adamant the academy would continue to exist until its members felt it was no longer necessary.

“I don’t think our creditors can be expected to wait forever on an off-chance that there might be some support emerging one day from the Government or the city council,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Academy Galleries on Wellington's waterfront to be sold

* Online training offered to mayors, councillors after huge turnover at election

* Live portrait artist Tatyana Kulida opens Wellington's newest art gallery



The academy saw the opportunity to go in new directions and meet the needs of its artist members in a different way, Newman said.

It would need to decide how it used the proceeds of the sale once its creditors were paid, he said.

RNZ After 140 years displaying art from around the country, the fate of the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts now hangs in the balance. (Audio aired September 2022).

Just because the academy was old did not give it an “unlimited right to existence”, Newman said.

“It has to still be serving a purpose and be useful and functional ... The mere fact something has been around for a long time doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.

“We’ve reached a point where we feel there has to be a better way delivering that purpose than simply struggling on a day-to-day basis.”

It remained optimistic it would be able to deliver its exhibitions scheduled through winter, including its Coronation Celebration exhibition that opens in April.

Beyond that, the academy’s future was unknown. As an incorporated society, members could decide to wind it up at any time, Newman said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Academy president Wayne Newman says members could wind up the society at any time.

The academy was established in 1882 with an aim to promote and foster the visual arts in Aotearoa. Its present-day galleries at 1 Queens Wharf opened in 2000.

It receives no consistent funding from either the city council or central government.

Two options for the academy’s future were purchasing a new dedicated exhibition space, or looking into periodically hiring out exhibition spaces, said Tatyana Kulida, an artist and academy member who is also on its governing council.

Its future would depend on how much will its 457-strong membership had to reshape it, Kulida said.

supplied Tatyana Kulida says the academy plays a critical stepping stone role for emerging artists.

The academy provided a critical “stepping stone” role for artists before entering the world of dealer galleries, which are notoriously difficult to get into.

The academy nurtured and fostered diverse emerging artists, Kulida said. Without it, there was “no straight pathway” for practising artists coming from training to getting into the dealer gallery scene.

The academy had contributed to Wellington’s arts scene for many years, said Wellington mayor Tory Whanau.

But some of the difficulties facing individual arts organisations were “beyond the council’s ability to solve”, Whanau said.

“It underscores the challenge facing arts organisations to balance revenues against costs and to have a working proposition and audiences to do this.”

As Aotearoa emerged from the pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle, officials would work towards making the country's cultural sector less vulnerable to disruptive events and their impacts, said Ministry for Culture and Heritage acting chief executive Emily Fabling.