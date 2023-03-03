How a dilapidated Wellington building transformed into a national performing arts centre

Within Wellington's town belt sits Te Whaea, the building which houses the New Zealand School of Dance and Toi Whakaari. (Audio broadcast February 2023).

Follow the rainbow. That’s the advice Cas Carter gives to visitors to avoid getting lost in the labyrinthine Te Whaea buildings in Wellington, referring to the bands of colour stickered to its floors. That, and take your phone with you.

“It’s an unknown gem,” the general manager of the complex says on a tour.

This year marks the 25-year anniversary of Te Whaea, which houses national drama school Toi Whakaari, the New Zealand School of Dance, and various other groups including Tāwhiri that runs the New Zealand Festival of the Arts, The Circus Hub, Capital Gymnastics, Wellington Indoor Sports and Bowlarama.

Walking through its wide and blackened purpose-built theatres with extensive rigging and lighting and its many corridors with exposed costume wardrobes; props, sewing and scenery rooms; and dance and pilates studios, Carter says it’s easy to forget the buildings’ colourful history.

READ MORE:

* Last bounce bounced as Wellington children's and indoor sports facility closes

* Sharing a love of dance - it's what you can do, not what you can't

* Wellington will have new performing arts venue by 2023



JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Toi Whakaari and the NZ School of Dance are Te Whaea’s two oldest tenants. Pictured: NZ School of Dance students Anya Down, Mārie Jones & Joshua Linkhorn; Toi Whakaari students Fipe Foai and Emilio Fuentes Mancilla. In front, Brayden Cresswell.

Through the years

Originally constructed in 1929 by the Wellington Show Association to hold trade fairs and world exhibitions, the buildings did not become what Wellingtonians know it as today until the mid-1990s, when the dance and drama schools were both separately fielding spikes in student enrolments and itching to find new leases.

The buildings – at 11 Hutchison Rd in Newtown – were bright yellow and regarded as a community eyesore, having fallen into disrepair at the hands of the show association, which was also $12 million in debt due to its woefully organised sesquicentennial celebrations in honour of the 150-year anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The 1990 event was billed as “New Zealand’s biggest ever”, but is now widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s biggest commercial fails. “It was a disaster,” Carter says.

Meanwhile, the schools pondered the idea of merging into a national performing arts centre.

supplied Construction of what's now known as the Te Whaea buildings in 1928.

When plans to convert the rooftop of the old James Smith department store building on the corner of Cuba and Manners streets fell over, the idea to transform the Wellington show buildings gained popularity and it was eventually settled on as the new location.

The buildings were completely retrofitted with nine dance and drama studios, a 200-seat theatre, a stage production facility, offices and a full arts library.

In 1997 renovations started, and the interior was transformed into a huge foyer with plenty of natural light and walkways connecting the glass-fronted studios.

Floors were fitted with sprung floors to prevent injuries, but the architect’s plans for a television studio in the basement didn’t materialise when $1m less than the $5m needed was raised to build everything.

supplied The Ramones perform at the Winter Show Buildings grounds, now Te Whaea, in Wellington.

Staff mucked in, painting their own offices and studios rather than waiting for more money to appear, and the buildings were officially re-christened in 1998.

That year students began calling Te Whaea home, despite it having a basic fit out and advocates having to work to slowly raise more funds for equipment, rigging, and shelving.

Since then Te Whaea has had new toilets, storage rooms, a mezzanine floor for offices, a bridge, new design studios and a costume workshop, a meeting room, and bowling lanes installed.

Its sprawling layout reflects the ad hoc, additive process to Te Whaea’s gradual build.

“It’s big and it’s inspiring. They're blank canvas spaces – non-traditional classrooms,” Carter says.

supplied The building’s interior as it stands today boasts 6-metre-high ceilings, a mezzanine and a bridge.

Down memory lane

Te Whaea facilities manager Jeff Williams, who’s worked there since 1998, recalls the show buildings as the “place to be”. He played basketball and table tennis there and went to the winter shows, which at their peak attracted up to 100,000 people a season.

Years later he would be part of the small group the Arts Council tasked with finding a new home for the growing dance and drama schools before joining Te Whaea’s small team of staff full-time.

He can still remember arriving to the buildings when the show association handed them over, and discovering about 25 stored racing cars that had to be extracted – the cars’ owner had been toying with the idea of establishing a museum in the basement.

During WWII, American soldiers stayed at camps that were located at what’s now Te Whaea’s top car park, and Williams says one day an elderly tourist showed up asking to have a look around as they had lived there.

supplied A dog show in 1936 held at what is now the Te Whaea buildings in Newtown, Wellington.

“The building had the first black and white TV and then the first colour ... We also found one of the old World War II search lights that we sold to one of Peter Jackson’s props people,” he says.

For Williams, Te Whaea has been a big part of his life and his family: his daughter was even married there.

“There has been a spectacular amount of change over the years.”

Te Whaea, in their own words

Te Whaea literally translates as the mother in te reo.

It’s a vital space for performing arts in Wellington and nationally, says Garry Trinder, who has been the director of the NZ School of Dance since the school moved into the buildings.

“Artists and creative communities describe it as a place they can call home, gather with their peers and collaborate to shape the future of the performing arts,” Trinder says.

supplied An original design for the Te Whaea buildings.

“Te Whaea is a space that generates a sense of energy and vitality. It is ‘the mother’, the nurturer of young artists and the incubator of creative dreams.”

For Tanea Heke, the director of Toi Whakaari, Te Whaea is a whare (home) as well as a kura (school).

“We feel a great sense of pride as Te Whaea celebrates its silver jubilee. Our kura [Toi Whakaari] was one of the OGs in 1998 when our school moved into the premises,” she says.

“Te Whaea is our whare whakaruruhau – it not only provides us with shelter, it nurtures our creative endeavours, it holds our people and our mahi. We are very lucky to have these amazing facilities for our tauira (pupils) so they can pursue their creative endeavours.”

supplied Left, Te Whaea's arts library, and right, reception.

Heke used a whakataukī (Māori proverb) to sum up her thoughts on Te Whaea: “Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini”, or success is not the work of an individual, but the work of many.

Come and see it for yourself

Carter says Te Whaea is open for business at night, on weekends, through summer and during school holidays.

In a year, it hosts on average about 1700 community bookings from more than 200 organisations including cultural groups like Orpheus Choir and Wellington Orchestra, and business and community groups.

Te Whaea boasts several flexible spaces for use, and can help groups with ticketing and booking services. Carter says Te Whaea is the place to come for artists needing rehearsal or performance space, to corporate folk looking for function areas and meeting rooms.

Often, students will sub in as casual staff, and on-site car parking is free. And the hire money goes straight back into the schools.

Tāwhiri, meanwhile, continues to work to transform one of Te Whaea’s back buildings into a new arts practice and performance space that can seat up to 1000 people.

“We want to raise awareness. We want people to know it exists,” Carter says. “Newtown and Wellington should be proud of Te Whaea ... Not just for our big names – [we are] the incubus.”