10 exhibitions to see in March

This month, WARREN FEENEY is looking forward to an exhibition that shifts perceptions about printmaking in Aotearoa, and one that questions the notion of humans spending a third of their lives asleep.

Table Lands: The Shelf Life of Anna Wallis +The Unbelievables of Jane Dodd, The National, 249 Moorhouse Ave

Anna Wallis and Jane Dodd describe Table Lands as a conversation between two friends and colleagues with different accents, talking the same language. Working with wood, cow bone and silver, Dodd crafts a series of brooches populated by extraordinary figures, while Wallis is represented by refined silver and gold rings that acknowledge their connection to a history of European abstraction. Until April 1.

Supplied Elizabeth Moyle, Memories are Now, 2023, oil on burnt plywood, (Chambers Gallery)

Elizabeth Moyle, Overlap, Chambers Gallery, 80 Durham St, Sydenham

Overlap is an exhibition and invitation to look and look again at paintings whose subjects are a series of seemingly undulating colour harmonies and changing forms and spatial relationships as a metaphor for an experience of time and memory. Overlap acts as a means to give voice to thoughts, feelings and the experience of a single moment, inescapably connected to time remembered. Until March 18.

Supplied/Stuff Mark Braunias and Brenda Nightingale, a collage of works on paper by both artists (Ilam Campus Gallery)

Mark Braunias and Brenda Nightingale, Pedagogical Lobster, Ilam Campus Gallery, School of Fine Arts, off Clyde Rd.

Pedagogical Lobster raises questions about the relationship between drawing and painting. Mark Braunias and Brenda Nightingale are artists, educators and alumni of the Ilam School of Art and, like lobsters coming out of their academic shells, they raise a serious question about status: Is a drawing a study for a more ‘finished’ painting or is it finished as presented? March 15–April 16.

Supplied Leo Bensemann, Death and the Woodcutter, c 1940, wood engraving, presented by Mr F A Shurrock (Christchurch Art Gallery)

Ink on Paper: Aotearoa New Zealand Printmakers of the modern era, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

Ink on Paper is a welcome surprise, an historical survey of printmaking in Aotearoa that reveals European Modernism arrived here as early as the 1920s, with many of our artists revealing its influence in their work. The inclusion of linocuts, woodcuts, lithographs and etchings presents an opportunity to discover and rediscover many artists deserving of greater attention. Until May 28.

Supplied Matthew Meharry, PRODUCT A, 2023, Acrylic on canvas, (3/126 Oxford Terrace)

Matthew Meharry and Brett Phillips, Constructed Realities, 3/126 Oxford Terrace

A central city pop-up exhibition, Constructed Realities reflects upon the assumed realties of how we see, or wish to see, ourselves. Indeed, the attention to themes about personal identity, cultural hegemony, social engineering and self-awareness are up for question in “cut-and-paste” images and portraits that adopt a let’s-start-again approach, encouraging a rethinking of assumptions about global cultures and our sense of being and place. Until March 27.

Supplied Scott Jackson, Easy as ABZ, ink, watercolour and shellac on paper, (City Art Depot)

Scott Jackson, NOD, City Art Depot, 96 Disraeli Street, Sydenham

Jackson is an artist whose work confronts our misguided faith in human behaviour through works of paper that echo with an awareness of the history of underground comics and artist Robert Crumb’s grumpy damnation of humankind. In addition, Jackson’s commitment to working with pen on paper is a consummate performance, according his materials a dignity more frequently assigned to painting. Until March 18.

Supplied Jo Ewing, Fox II Akaroa A4 Portrait, 2023, acrylic on found paper (Stoddart Cottage)

Jo Ewing, Jane McCulla, Jan Valentine Priestley, Close to the Wind, Stoddart Cottage, 2 Waipapa Ave, Diamond Harbour

Close to the Wind reflects on the passage of time and the nature of our relationship with the sea, its three Banks Peninsula artists also reasserting their commitment to their practice. Ewing‘s mixed media watercolours see contemporary sailing boats tracking their journeys across historical maps. McCulla’s ceramics alludes to family and bygone maritime design, and Priestley reflects on ancient sea creatures and historical maps. Until April 2.

Supplied Yael Yardeni, One Penny - 1950, brass, (Chamber Gallery Rangiora)

Schmuck Rangiora Contemporary Jewellery, Chamber Gallery Rangiora, 141 Percival St.

In Germany, Schmuck means ‘jewellery’ and although globally recognised as the place to visit in March for jewellery fairs, Chamber Gallery Rangiora has created its own Schmuck, featuring 12 contemporary Waitaha and Ōtautahi jewellers who all trained at Hagley College: Debbie Bishop, Fleur de Thier, Gina Ferguson, Angus Goodwin, Jenny Hurst, Amy Iddles, Louise Johns, Selma Karsten, Aran Miers, Pippa Mills, Tamara Rookes and Yael Yardeni. March 5 – April 13.

Supplied Marie Le Lievre, Violet Cradle, 2023, acrylic & graphite on canvas, (Jonathan Smart Gallery)

Marie Le Lievre, Net Let, Jonathan Smart Gallery, 52 Buchan St, Sydenham

Marie Le Lievre’s poured paint on canvas works have consistently positioned themselves as abstract, and yet as equally evocative figurative images. It is a relationship in which the immediate experience of her paintings is shared as an evocative spatial relationship between the paint and canvas, an encounter with the here and now that is essential to Net Let, perfectly foiled by its unexpected network of lines and meandering shapes and forms. Until April 1.

Supplied For March exhibitions, Jacob Yikes, The Show is Over, 2023, mixed media on board, (Fiksate Gallery)

Jacob Yikes, Escapism, Fiksate Gallery, 54 Hawdon St, Sydenham

Escapism is an exhibition of eight new paintings by Jacob Yikes described by street art academic and writer Reuben Woods as “a show born from a world beyond words”. The exhibition continues the artist’s exploration of painting “as a sense-making process of the real and surreal. Shifting between light and darkness, the paintings are intensely packed with refined detail and flourishes of dynamic movement.” March 31– April 22.