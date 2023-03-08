Schools treat arts as 'low priority' despite link to numeracy and literacy

“We’re not born with Kiwi ingenuity, it’s taught, and it’s being lost.” (Audio first broadcast January 2020).

A new report describing plummeting achievement rates in the arts in New Zealand primary schools should be a wake-up call for officials on taking the arts education crisis seriously, advocates say.

Achievement levels for primary-aged learners dropped for dance, drama, music and visual arts subjects when compared to 2015 scores, according to the new national report that surveyed more than 1000 students.

Despite the national curriculum requiring that students have access to arts learning, there was no question the arts were relegated as a low priority and not even offered in some schools, said Jeremy Winter, a retired educator and reform advocate.

“Some teachers have got the skills and qualifications but aren’t given the opportunity to use them. There’s no time in the timetable for [the arts]. We know of whole schools where nothing is happening,” Winter said.

The report detailed scores of issues.

They included: low numbers of learning opportunities in the arts for students, particularly dance; little time spent in the classroom learning the arts; and little or no professional development for teachers on how to teach the arts.

123RF Visual arts is one of the four arts subjects alongside drama, dance and music to have worsening student achievement rates in New Zealand primary schools.

And principals said the arts were an even lower priority in their schools now versus in the year 2015.

That’s despite “nearly all” teachers agreeing it was important to teach the arts.

The data comes amid a worsening truancy crisis, which pundits argue could be improved by a greater focus on arts-rich education.

Winter said it was sad the arts were not more strongly mandated despite an abundance of international research showing the value of the arts being taught, including helping to improve children’s motor skills, social skills, creativity, self-expression, and literacy and numeracy.

The new report found that girls had higher levels of achievement in the arts than boys in primary schools.

Māori had lower levels of achievement than non-Māori, and it was the same situation for students who attended low-decile schools versus high-decile schools.

Students became less enthusiastic about learning the arts as they aged.

supplied Retired educator Jeremy Winter says schools relegate the arts to a low priority despite evidence that the arts can be transformational for other areas of students’ learning.

One major problem with teaching the arts was the little time given to would-be teachers when they are training, with only hours during a three-year study period for the entire music subject, for example.

“We can’t change the world overnight and suddenly have teacher training providers give much more efforts to [the arts], but that’s what needs to happen over the long term ... People will say this isn’t important versus maths or science. But this stuff is important because it adds to that and contributes to that,” Winter said.

Principals clearly did not understand what the arts were or what they could do for students, said Peter O’Connor, an arts expert from the University of Auckland.

“When we had the best literacy and numeracy rates in the world, we had strong arts in primary schools. It’s a tragedy that link isn’t in here ... We’ve lost so much, no-one really cares,” O’Connor said.

SUPPLIED Teachers are only given a matter of hours to learn how to teach music when studying their teaching degrees.

The Ministry of Education recognised some of the barriers to arts engagement, said Julia Novak, the acting general manager of the NZ Curriculum.

“[We] are conscious of ensuring ākonga (students) are entitled to quality arts education,” she said, adding the arts curriculum would be refreshed next year.

The report’s authors noted the pandemic may have impacted students’ achievement rates, but could not exactly quantify this.