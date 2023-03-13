Famed event director leaves Christchurch jazz festival after 28 years

Jodi Wright is running her last Jazz & Cabaret Festival in Christchurch from March 22.

Christchurch event director Jodi Wright is stepping down from organising the Jazz and Cabaret Festival after running the event for 28 years.

Wright, who also founded the World Buskers Festival, said it had become too difficult to secure funding for arts events in New Zealand.

This year’s Jazz and Cabaret Festival, which will run from March 22 to 26 and feature more than 100 artists performing in the city, will be the last one she directs. She founded the festival in 1995.

“It has been more challenging to raise the money for the festival than ever in our history,’’ she said.

“There is no money. I don’t know how it has dried up like that.

“We can’t make it work.”

Wright said the budget for this year’s festival was a third the size of the budget from 2019, with less funding from the Christchurch City Council and the Rātā Foundation.

“How can I still produce the quality of product I want on a third of the money that I got in 2019?”

She said her final jazz festival featured her favourite performers, like jazz great Mary Coughlan and top Australian cabaret singer and pianist Michael Griffiths. It also includes local favourites like Jennine Bailey, Ali Harper, Naomi Ferguson, Ngā Reo Tīoriori and the All Girl Big Band.

Supplied Griffiths will bring a show about Cole Porter and a greatest hits show to the festival.

“This is my swan song,” Wright said.

“These are performers I love. These are the shows that I love.”

She said the festival may carry on without her.

“There is a trust and they could carry on. That is up to them.

“It will be my last one, but I don’t know if it will be the last festival.”

Wright said she would now focus on writing her third book. Her first novel, How To Grow An Addict, was published in 2015, and her second, Eat and Get Gas, comes out in June.

Supplied Mary Coughlan, an Irish singer, songwriter and actor, is a festival favourite.

The second novel, about an American family in the early 1970s being torn apart by the Vietnam War, was completed during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“It is a book I have been thinking about all my life,” Wright said.

“Covid was perfect timing for me to rewrite a manuscript I had that was sitting there.

“I was going stir crazy, so I got it out and took it apart and started rewriting and writing.”

She said she had enjoyed running festivals in Christchurch over the last three decades.

“I have had a great time. I am very grateful.

“What a blast.”